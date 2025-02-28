Multiple award-winning actress Nadia Buari melted many hearts when she posted adorable pictures of her children

On her Instagram page, she wrote inspiring words for her millions of followers, which were focused on people's perception about them

Many people admired that she was keeping the faces of her kids private, while others shared their views on the message in the caption

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Seasoned Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, continues to show that she is a hands-on mother when it comes to her five children as she shared adorable pictures of her spending time with them.

Nadia Buari plays with her kids on the floor. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari plays with her kids

Nadia took to her Instagram page to share heartwarming pictures of her playing with her children on a tiled floor inside her mansion.

The star actress, who is known for keeping the identities of her children private, did not show their faces in the pictures. She showed off their beautiful curly hair as she hugged and played with them on the tiled floor.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she wrote some inspiring words which ignited touching reactions from her millions of followers on the platform.

In her message, the mother of five advised her fans to make peace with the fact that people would always see their version of them in their minds.

The seasoned actress added that her fans do not have to be responsible for who others think they are.

"Make peace with the fact that people will always see their own version of you in their minds. You don’t have to be responsible for who they think you are."

Nadia Buari and her children

Reactions to Nadia Buari playing with her kids

Many people applauded Nadia for continuing to keep the identities of her children private whenever she shares adorable moments with them on the internet.

Others also shared beautiful reactions to the powerful message she posted in the caption focused on people's perception about others.

Below are the diverse opinions of social media users to Nadia's post about her spending time with her children:

i.am_oceanwind said:

"This woman and privacy na 5&6 oo, no one on this internet has seen the faces of her kids, forget it you will never see them 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

nurudeenmohammedhabib said:

"Well you're absolutely different from the way others are, you never pretend to be somebody you're not, you're always real."

4eva_lyf said:

"Buh I think you are an Angel and you are responsible for that🥹."

_nadia_buari_nsb said:

"I tell people, it's not my responsibility to deal with what you think. But heyyyyy…. It gets better with each slide🤭❤️."

veneisha_ said:

"There’s only one Nadia Buari ☝🏾💯 Never Two ! ❤️🤞🏾."

Beautiful pictures of Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari flaunting her natural beauty. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari and Chike Daniels' kissing scene

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari and Nigerian actor Chike Daniels starred as lovers in the newly released movie Love Reborn.

Nadia shared behind-the-scenes footage of their romantic kissing scene on Instagram, sparking massive online engagement.

Fans flooded the comments with their thoughts on the movie, praising their chemistry and stellar acting.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh