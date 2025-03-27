Wayoosi and Oboy Siki, in a video, blasted Kwame Nkrumah Tikese over his recent remarks about the Ashanti Regional minister

The Kumawood actors defended Dr Frank Amoakohene's appointment as the regional minister

Wayoosi and Oboy Siki's criticism of Kwame Nkrumah Tikese for his recent remarks garnered reactions on social media

Popular Kumawood actors Wayoosi and Oboy Siki have blasted media personality Kwame Nkrumah Tikese over his recent unsavoury comments about the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

In an interview with Kumasi-based TV broadcast channel, Royal TV, actor Wayoosi noted that age did not play any factor in measuring the intelligence of individuals.

The comic actor noted that people holding leadership needed to be critiqued for their work instead of their age. He recounted how videos from the recent fire outbreak in Kumasi showed some Ghana National Fire Service personnel complaining about the lack of water in their fire hose.

Wayoosi questioned whether Kwame Nkrumah Tikese thought of the grieving Adum PZ traders who watched their businesses burn to ashes before making his comments about the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

He said that the minister was carrying out his duties diligently and that the Okay FM Ade Akye Abia morning show host could have spoken in a different manner if he wanted to make his criticisms.

Wayoosi noted that Kwame Nkrumah Tikese's harsh remarks would not persuade President John Dramani Mahama to dismiss Dr Frank Amoakohene from his position, stating that he would stay as the regional minister for the NDC's entire four-year term.

Oboy Siki also chimed in and defended Dr Frank Amoakohene's appointment as the regional minister. He said that over the years, many elderly individuals had been appointed as the Ashanti Regional Minister, but none of them were sensible or easy to approach in public.

The Kumawood actor also recounted some of the controversial practices some of the past ministers were involved in, and questioned why Kwame Nkrumah Tikese remained silent and failed to criticise them during those years.

Oboy Siki also highlighted some of Dr Frank Amoakohene's life accomplishments and compared them to the Okay FM presenter.

Wayoosi and Oboy Siki's criticisms against Kwame Nkrumah Tikese made some unsavoury comments about Dr Frank Amoakohene in the wake of the recent fire incident at the Adum PZ market in the Ashanti Region.

The media personality criticised the Ashanti Regional Minister for scolding a Ghana National Fire Service personnel for not arriving at the market without water in their vehicles.

He also called the young minister a "small boy" as he questioned his authority and understanding of fire emergencies.

Below is the video of Wayoosi and Oboy Siki blasting Kwame Nkrumah Tikese:

Reactions to Wayoosi, Oboy Siki blasting Tikese

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

osagyefothedreamer commented:

"The way people look down on the youth is soo painful."

Alhaj Haadi said:

"Oboy Siki never disappoint😅😅🤣."

raykofai commented:

"Kwame Nkrumah Tikese spoke out of envy and more especially, his party is out of power."

Fire Service apologises to Ashanti Regional Minister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana National Fire Service offered an apology to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

In a statement, the Fire Service accepted responsibility for the controversial remarks made by some of their personnel.

The apology was in response to an incident that transpired between the Ghana National Fire Service and the regional minister.

