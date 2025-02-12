Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon, with a Master's degree

Jackie Appiah has gone viral with her stylish ensemble and matching black high heels to the graduation ceremony

Some social media users have congratulated A-lister Jackie Appiah on her latest academic achievement on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is the latest female celebrity to earn a master's degree despite her busy work and travel schedule.

She graduated with a Master of Arts in Communication Studies from the University of Ghana (Legon) in style on February 12, 2025.

Jackie Appiah rocks an elegant outfit as she bags a Master's from the University of Ghana. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa.

For the memorable event, Jackie Appiah wore a chic long-sleeve blazer paired with perfectly fitted pants, making her stand out among the other graduates.

She looked radiant with flawless heavy makeup that complemented her skin tone, and her centre-parted, lustrous hairstyle enhanced her overall appearance.

Jackie Appiah accessorized her look with elegant Chanel earrings and smiled beautifully for the cameras.

As a mother of one, she completed her ensemble with sophisticated black pointed high heels that matched perfectly with her designer bag.

Jackie Appiah looks effortlessly chic in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Jackie Appiah bags master's degree from Legon

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's spectacular look at her graduation ceremony. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Delagir stated:

"Is Samira able to breathe? Why does she always dress to choke herself?."

villas_boaz stated:

"Huge congratulations ❤️❤️👏."

Ohmynamenot stated:

"Everyone buying degrees in Ghana."

_magmeg stated:

"Congrats Jackie ❤️👏"

Selinabuadu stated:

"Congrats dear."

ohemaas_maam stated:

"Beauty with Brain🙌😍👏."

Faustinakpobi stated:

"Congratulations ❤️."

joe_pilgrimmes stated:

"Congratulations 😍😍."

Ohemaabeautyofficial stated:

"Stop buying these degrees."

sak0887 stated:

"Who saw her in class?."

Adjoakesewaakess stated:

"Manager can’t breathe well ooo🤔🤔🤔."

Atsweitennis stated:

"She’s so pretty congratulations 😍😍😍😍.

snacks_by_frutasvegetais_foods stated:

"The cameraman too why.....I didn't see her teeth well😂."

Evaandrinks stated:

"Some of you are very funny , so she should call and tell you or publish that she is enrolling in a masters program."

"People have tight schedules and enroll in courses and lecture times that suit them either in person or virtual. What’s all these as if these women are not intelligent. Let’s be happy when people win wai."

Watch the video below:

