An executioner at the burial ceremony for the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, and a lady mourner have gone viral

The two were spotted engaged in cosy moments, having a hearty conversation, leading many to conclude that he was 'wooing' her

Following the emergence of the video, a section of social media has reacted with funny comments regarding the duo's meeting

One of the executioners at the funeral of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, seemed to have landed himself a new babe during the ceremony.

In a video which has since gone viral online, the young man is dressed in black mourning cloth with charcoal powder on his face.

An executioner at the funeral of Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II gets cosy with a lady mourner. Photo source: @mari_gyata

The yet-to-identified executioner stood in his regalia, talking to a young lady who was also clad in a mourning cloth.

The two who looked to be acquainting themselves with each other struck it off quite well as they acted cosy throughout their conversation. Moved by whatever she was hearing from the young man, the lady was full of smiles.

In another video, the lady made a selfie video with the executioner behind her, and she was still looking so happy. While she had changed her dress, the executioner sported the same look.

Watch the videos (slide for the second) below:

It is not known when the video was taken, but it surfaced online on Monday, June 9, 2025, when the final rites for Daasebre Osei Bonsu II to be laid to rest were held.

Mamponghene's passing and burial by Otumfuo

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the late Mamponghene passed away in April 2025. A delegation from the Mampong Traditional Council (MTC) announced his passing on April 28.

The delegation led by Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II made the announcement during a visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Following the announcement, Otumfuo directed the MTC to quickly organise the late Daasebre's burial and find his successor within 40 days.

Mampongghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie announcing the death of Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on April 28, 2025. Photo source: @manhyia_palace

His 'doteyie', burial ceremony, was scheduled for June 6 to June 9. Since Saturday, June 7, mourners clad in black and red, symbolising grief and reverence, have paid their respects to the late chief.

The burial ceremony climaxed on Monday, with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, President John Mahama, former presidents Nana Akufo-Addo and J.A. Kufuor, among other dignitaries thronging Asante Mampong's Amaniampong Palace to pay their last respects.

The late Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, a lawyer by profession and former Registrar of KNUST, ascended the Asante Mampong throne on August 25, 1996, becoming the 28th occupant of the Silver Stool and the Krontihene of Asanteman. Born Oswald Gyimah-Kessie in 1939, he was 85.

Watch excerpts of Mamponghene's funeral ceremony below:

Reactions to executioner's antics at Mamponghene's funeral

The video of the executioner and the lady mourner at Mamponghene's funeral has intrigued social media users since it surfaced online. Some took to the comment section to share funny reactions. While talking about the bravery of the woman, others felt the executioner had lost his guard while on duty. Below are some of the comments sighted by YEN.com.gh

dorothyasare58 predicted it would end in dispute:

"I will be watching Auntie Naa show very closely from today onwards 😂."

philzy_bossy seemed disappointed in the executioner:

"Obrafuor dierrr nka wo de3 ne atwitwanti ( beheading ) dross yie nso fa wo ho ben? This generation lost it all 😢😢"

riyeb_icon_uk_ltd described women as brave:

"Thinking abt it😂😂😂women are truly very brave ooh 😂😂😂😂."

baakofresh_tv :

"Let them clean that charcoal from their face and see properly, he was showing her his pictures, they are handsome ruff."

christalbeads said:

"I'm from Royal home, all these boys they use for girls ruff 😂😂😂😂, they would finish you right now 😂😂😂😂."

Otumfuo gets emotional at Mamponghene's burial ceremony

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had shown rare emotion while mourning Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

Otumfuo, who had a close relationship with the late Mamponghene, his second in command in the Asante Kingdom, was visibly sad as he arrived at the ceremony in a palanquin.

Photos of the Asantehene’s sorrowful moment at the funeral have since gone viral, touching the hearts of many Ghanaians.

