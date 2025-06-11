An old video of Ghanaian blogger GH Kobby and his girlfriend, Philippa, spending time together has got people talking

This comes after the blogger allegedly shot her multiple times in the arms, causing her untimely demise

Ghanaians who reacted to the video expressed deep sorrow over the tragic demise of Philippa, and others also questioned her guardians

Ghanaian blogger, GH Kobby, has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Philippa, also known as Yaa Baby or Shuga.

Kobby, born Hayford Boateng, reportedly shot his lover in the arm while at Yeji, a town in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region. Reports claim it was an accidental shot.

GH Kobby gets cosy with his girlfriend, Philippa, also known as Shuga. Image source: GH Kobby, YaaBabe 116

Source: TikTok

Following the incident, Portfolio, a close friend of Kobby, publicly defended his friend, claiming that he was incapable of hurting the lady. Other people close to the duo also claim the two were deeply in love.

Videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok affirmed the strong bond that existed between the lovers.

One of the videos showed the two lovers in a visibly happy mood, getting cosy and enjoying each other’s company in a room.

Another part of the video captured Yaa Baby and Kobby with some friends, dressed up and ready to step out.

Watch the videos of Philippa and GH Kobby having fun below:

maame u

How can mothers close their eyes and sleep in this era when ur child who is not married leave the house and not come back, or our parents were overly strict? By 4pm if u are not back home, wahala for u, I came to Legon, I went out with friends and it was 4pm, I started crying that we should run back home, my mom says u can't be out after 4pm and they started mocking me, mom was never here throughout but I couldn't be out after 4pm! Thanks mom😍

6h ago

Reply

291

View 37 replies

lopyteg

So they knew the guy was a game boy and still didn't advice your child but was rather happy if she brings more money home eiii

8h ago

Reply

146

View 41 replies

sampsonowusu625

They don't want some of us who are mature and also professional teachers because we don't have the swag 😭😭😭

2h ago

Reply

26

View 19 replies

miles~.

Just take a very look at her mom buh if you call this girl and you don't use a car or have a lot of money the way this Yaa baby will treat you hmm Kwasia baa next time bonsam gyam straight

4h ago

Reply

3

View 12 replies

So they are

Who else saw the mattress on the dry line ?

9h ago

Reply

156

View 98 replies

Awurade kasa!

kobby has girls and Maame Yaa was still following him?

6h ago

Reply

63

View 11 replies

Breezy

Am I the only one who doesn't No kobby,Maame Yaa n whatever that's going e

3h ago

Reply

Source: YEN.com.gh