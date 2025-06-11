GH Kobby and His Girlfriend Had A Strong Bond, Old Video Of Duo Having Fun Breaks Hearts
- An old video of Ghanaian blogger GH Kobby and his girlfriend, Philippa, spending time together has got people talking
- This comes after the blogger allegedly shot her multiple times in the arms, causing her untimely demise
- Ghanaians who reacted to the video expressed deep sorrow over the tragic demise of Philippa, and others also questioned her guardians
Ghanaian blogger, GH Kobby, has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Philippa, also known as Yaa Baby or Shuga.
Kobby, born Hayford Boateng, reportedly shot his lover in the arm while at Yeji, a town in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region. Reports claim it was an accidental shot.
Following the incident, Portfolio, a close friend of Kobby, publicly defended his friend, claiming that he was incapable of hurting the lady. Other people close to the duo also claim the two were deeply in love.
Videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok affirmed the strong bond that existed between the lovers.
One of the videos showed the two lovers in a visibly happy mood, getting cosy and enjoying each other’s company in a room.
Another part of the video captured Yaa Baby and Kobby with some friends, dressed up and ready to step out.
Watch the videos of Philippa and GH Kobby having fun below:
maame u
How can mothers close their eyes and sleep in this era when ur child who is not married leave the house and not come back, or our parents were overly strict? By 4pm if u are not back home, wahala for u, I came to Legon, I went out with friends and it was 4pm, I started crying that we should run back home, my mom says u can’t be out after 4pm and they started mocking me, mom was never here throughout but I couldn’t be out after 4pm! Thanks mom😍
6h ago
Reply
291
View 37 replies
lopyteg
So they knew the guy was a game boy and still didn’t advice your child but was rather happy if she brings more money home eiii
8h ago
Reply
146
View 41 replies
sampsonowusu625
They don't want some of us who are mature and also professional teachers because we don't have the swag 😭😭😭
2h ago
Reply
26
View 19 replies
miles~.
Just take a very look at her mom buh if you call this girl and you don’t use a car or have a lot of money the way this Yaa baby will treat you hmm Kwasia baa next time bonsam gyam straight
4h ago
Reply
3
View 12 replies
So they are
Who else saw the mattress on the dry line ?
9h ago
Reply
156
View 98 replies
Awurade kasa!
kobby has girls and Maame Yaa was still following him?
6h ago
Reply
63
View 11 replies
Breezy
Am I the only one who doesn't No kobby,Maame Yaa n whatever that's going e
3h ago
Reply
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh