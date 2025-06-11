Philippa, the girlfriend of blogger GH Kobby, reportedly died after being accidentally shot in the arm by Kobby during a trip

A video showing Philippa’s last moments has surfaced, showing her with friends in black funeral attire and brandishing a gun

Richlove, who identifies as Philippa’s sister, alleged in an interview that the firearm used belonged to GH Kobby

The family of Philippa, the late girlfriend of Ghanaian blogger GH Kobby, are still mourning the loss of their beloved relative.

Philippa reportedly passed away after Kobyy accidentally shot her in her arm when the duo and some friends went to Yeji, a town in the Bono East Region.

It is unclear what their mission at Yeji was; however, reports suggest they were earlier at the Mamponghene's funeral.

A video believed to capture the final moments of the girlfriend of popular Ghanaian blogger, GH Kobby, has surfaced online, leaving netizens emotional and heartbroken.

The young lady, who was romantically linked to the social media personality, is seen in the footage in the company of friends, all dressed in black outfits, suggesting they were either attending or returning from a funeral.

Philippa, at one point in the video, was seen brandishing a gun, with a lady in her company, laughing. In another part of the footage, the lady is seen walking closely with GH Kobby, confirming their personal and professional bond.

Watch the video of Philippa's last moments below:

Who is the owner of the gun?

Several online reports have confirmed who the owner of the firearm is. Richlove, a lady claiming to be the sister of Philippa, stated that the gun belongs to GH Kobby.

According to an interview she conducted, Kobby always had the pump-action gun in his car each time he was going on a long-distance journey. She added that Kobby often pulled out the firearm in the middle of his trip to give warning shots.

Watch the video of Philippa's sister speaking about Kobby's gun below:

Video of Philippa's last moments sparks outrage

Netizens who saw the video of Philippa's last moments were angry. They questioned why she held a pump-action in public. Others also sympathised with the bereaved family.

@Bella_Gucci wrote:

"So gun is now for fun Eii."

@SwitBene wrote:

"Playing with gun like hmmm."

@Star Boy Malta🇲🇹🇮🇹🇬🇭🇳🇬 wrote:

"Next time mmoa."

@Ama Nyame wrote:

"Eiii Asem ooo."

@Honam Sardine wrote:

"Come and see the etuo."

@Nyamekye Maame wrote:

"Hhheeerr🙄 not knowing this gun will end her life."

@Elisandra Enterprise wrote:

"Woow when did a gun turn to armpit bag eiiiii."

@Baby wrote:

"So the girl naaa dey play with the gun? No wonder it ended up killing her."

GH Kobby’s girlfriend's mum shares her last words

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the weeping mother of Philippa shared the contents of their final conversation in an interview with Ghanaian media outlet GH Page.

Philippa's mother stated her firm belief that the call was from her daughter’s ghost. She recalled her daughter instructed her to take delivery of a package that would be brought to her address.

Immediately following the call, Yaa Baby’s mother received another call that informed her of her daughter’s passing.

