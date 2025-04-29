Kumawood star and media personality Nana Ama McBrown got many people admiring her ravishing look when she shared pictures on Instagram

Her Excellency, as she is affectionately called, rocked a yellow-themed outfit comprising a corseted gown and an oversized kimono

Many people talked about the beautiful gown, while others complimented her looks in the comment section

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown turned many heads online as she exuded elegance in a yellow corsetted gown and oversized kimono in pictures.

Nana Ama McBrown dazzles in a yellow gown. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

McBrown slays in a yellow gown

The Kumawood actress took to her Instagram page to share beautiful pictures of her rocking a fitted yellow mermaid-style gown with corset detailing, which hugged her figure flawlessly, thereby accentuating it.

The bold and vibrant effect of the yellow made her stand out in the cleavage-baring corseted gown, which she covered up with an oversized kimono of the same colour and material texture as the gown.

Her hairstyle was glamorous as it highlighted her beautiful facial features. She rocked a trending hairstyle which became popular in 2024, and they are known as Koroba braids.

The Onua Showtime host looked radiant in her sleek makeup, which consisted of well-defined brows, subtle contouring, a soft lipgloss combo that matched her skintone, and a hint of shimmer on the eyelids.

With her outfit being bright enough, Mrs McBrown Mensah toned down on the accessories. She only wore a simple necklace.

The white and calm ambience of the setting where the pictures were taken elevated the photo even further. One of the pictures was taken on sleek tiled stairs, while the other was taken on what looked like a rooftop setup, as there were long couches in the background.

McBrown's pictures in the yellow gown

Reactions to McBrown's pictures

Several Ghanaian celebrities and fans thronged the comment section of the video to talk about their admiration for the Kumawood star.

Her looks were the centre of discussions in the comment section as people complimented her.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending pictures of McBrown dazzling in her outfit:

nahbaffdotcomm said:

"Her Excellency for so many reasons ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

gwen_addo said:

Wow ❤️❤️❤️ sis you’re so beautiful ❤️"

morrismorgankwarteng said

"Grace crowned with glory 🙌❤️"

classyrossy_collections said:

"Looking like a bag of Gold❤️❤️❤️."

Pictures of McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown in dazzling outfits. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

McBrown rocks a £350 wig

Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown turned heads once again as she proudly showed off her beautiful £350 frontal lace wig in a new video.

Beaming with excitement, McBrown showed off the expensive wig and noted that it was glueless and praised her hairstylist, Spendy, for the flawless installation.

The video quickly gained traction online, with fans marvelling at both the hair's quality and McBrown's ever-youthful beauty and how she stood out in her new hairdo.

While some social media users were left in awe by the wig’s hefty price tag, others commended the actress for her consistent elegance in fashion and hairdos.

