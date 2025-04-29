Award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looked splendid in a stylish pantsuit for her latest photoshoot

The ex-wife of rapper Medikal wore a custom-made ensemble and perfect skin-tone makeup to complete her look

Social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's expensive jewellery set and handbag from her pics online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Fella Makafui garnered attention for her striking looks in her recent photoshoot, which aimed to inspire young female entrepreneurs.

During this session, the Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur showcased a bespoke pantsuit that highlights her authoritative presence.

Fella Makafui slays in a stylish pantsuit for her latest photoshoot. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

It consists of a black camisole layered under a tailored blazer and complemented by high-waisted pants.

Fella Makafui's makeup was flawlessly executed, featuring a heavy skintone finish, while her long, straight hair was styled in a centre-part.

The look was completed with understated stud earrings, a wristwatch, a stylish white designer bag, and black pointed stilettos.

Iammzgee commented on her look:

"Looking beautiful norvi ❤️."

Charly_dgh reacted to her caption:

"Better for my Wednesday ❤️."

asantebabe admired her boss's lady vibes

"Boss Lady baako p3 ☝️😍."

salmamumin praised her

"Boss lady."

Blessed kiddo commented on her natural beauty

"❤️❤️❤️my birthday partner. She is so beautiful and elegant."

Delmetdels commented on her flawless beauty

"If fine wine was a person ❤️😍."

ama_rular commented on her look:

"Looking gorgeous as always!❤️🔥😍."

The photos Fella shared on Instagram are below:

Fella Makafui rocks a ruched dress

In another segment of the photoshoot, Fella Makafui collaborated with an emerging fashion designer to present a long-sleeve dress characterised by a daring neckline that accentuated her figure.

This creation stood out due to its innovative design using black and white pearls, creating a unique pattern that distinguishes it in the Ghanaian fashion landscape.

Fella Makafui's sophisticated look was further enhanced with a side-parted bob hairstyle that elegantly framed her shoulders.

The makeup featured bold, perfectly shaped eyebrows, shimmering eyeshadow, and glossy lipstick, which all contributed to her natural beauty.

Fella Makafui completed this ensemble with eye-catching silver earrings and a vibrant green bag, adding a splash of colour and style to her overall appearance.

The Instagram photos are below:

Fella Makafui launches a new clothing line

The chief executive officer of Beauty by Fella has also launched a clothing brand for women of different sizes.

Fella Makafui shared behind-the-scenes video of her clothing, where she assisted with her pre-preparation and directing of the shoot to get the desired outcome.

Island Frimpong was also present to help her mother during the editorial shoot in the viral video.

The Instagram video is below:

Fella Makafui slays in a jumpsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui's style and ability to amaze in anything she wears, including chic dresses and current styles.

The award-winning actress dominated Instagram with her sophisticated appearance, as she posed in front of her expensive fleet of cars.

Several social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's tight dress and high-end footwear after seeing the photos she shared on her socials.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh