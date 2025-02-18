Kaakie, in a video, was spotted with her husband Kwesi at Kwabena Kwabena's high-profile Vitamilk Love Night Concert

The couple shared a beautiful moment as they danced together while jamming to the music being played at the event

The beautiful moment between Kaakie and her husband at the concert garnered positive reactions from Ghanaians

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, popularly known as Kaakie has courted attention after a video of her and her husband surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Xtra Large Music record label signee was spotted at the 2025 edition of veteran highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena's high-profile Vitamilk Love Night Concert with her husband on Valentine's Day at the Grand Arena in Accra.

The video showed singer Kaakie beaming with excitement as she had a fun time with her handsome husband as they were serenaded with music at the concert, which was attended by many people including Bullgod, Praye Tietia, Adwoa Jannis, AratheJay and KiDi.

The beautiful couple were later spotted showcasing their dance moves at the event and seemed to be enjoying their recent return to Ghana from abroad.

Kaakie has kept her private life out of the public space following her marriage and has rarely been spotted with her husband together.

The 2013 Ghana Music Awards' Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year and the New Artiste of the Year award winner tied the knot with her husband in a private traditional ceremony on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

The couple were joined by their close family and friends to celebrate their marriage at the private ceremony held at Manet Ville in Accra. Footage from the plush ceremony surfaced on social media after the event, which showed the singer dancing with her husband.

The white wedding was held on Saturday at the Christ The King Methodist, located around East Legon in Accra.

Per reports, Kaakie and her husband Kwesi popularly known as “Spider” began their romantic relationship after they became high schoolmates at Achimota Senior High School. The couple share a daughter named Mimzie who was born months after their wedding.

The dancehall musician had been absent from the music scene for a while after she travelled to the United Kingdom to further her education at the Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge and pursue another career as a nurse.

Below is the video of Kaakie and her husband bonding after they returned to Ghana:

Reactions to Kaakie and her husband bonding

The video of Kaakie and her husband bonding in Ghana triggered massive reactions from social media users below:

ROSELYN commented:

"Marriage is sweet when you marry your type🥰🥰🥰."

akua_broni3 said:

"We miss her, is that her husband?"

belsglamgh commented:

"Lovely couple 🔥."

derbyderbs01 said:

"This is beautiful to watch."

nanaakuaachiamaa commented:

"That’s so lovely to watch. They have the same energy. I love it."

maamekrama said:

"Marry your friend ooo ❤️."

