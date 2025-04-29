Fella Makafui, in a video, was spotted hanging out with Showboy amid the latter's issues with her ex-husband Medikal

The award-winning actress and Showboy looked excited as they laughed and jammed to a song inside a plush vehicle

Fella Makafui and Showboy praised each other and claimed they were 'besties' hanging out outside

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has courted attention after she was spotted hanging out with social media personality turned musician Showboy.

In a video shared by Showboy on his official TikTok page, the two popular entertainers were spotted listening and dancing to Canadian rapper Drake's Fair Trade song from his 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy, inside a plush vehicle.

Fella Makafui and Showboy looked excited as they bonded in the front seat of the car, with others seated at the back watching them have fun together.

The two personalities heaped praise on each other and claimed that they were 'besties.' They also shared how they had missed each other after many months without a public encounter.

The video of Fella Makafui and Showboy hanging out in the car garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who were surprised to see the two having fun together, considering their issues with Medikal in recent years.

Medikal and his mentor, Criss Waddle's former associate, Showboy, have been involved in an on-and-off feud, which led to the rapper leaving the AMG group to form his own Beyond Kontrol (BYK) music record label in 2024.

Following his return to Ghana after being released from a US prison in 2024, Showboy, who is widely known as the co-founder of the Arab Money Gang Group, accused the members of not paying their dues to him.

He also got into a physical altercation with Medikal's close friend and AMG group member AMG Deuces over his refusal to give him a percentage of a brand ambassadorial deal.

Showboy later visited the La Hustle hitmaker's mansion, where they had a brief, verbal confrontation and had to be separated by members of their entourage. In a recent video that surfaced on social media, the two musicians appeared to have settled their differences and were spotted chilling with other individuals at an undisclosed location.

Medikal's issues with his ex-wife Fella Makafui

Aside from Showboy, Medikal has had issues with his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, after they announced their separation on March 30, 2024, after four years of marriage, following a few months of speculation from fans on social media.

The rapper made several allegations against his ex-wife, claiming that she invited the police into their home after he attempted to kick her emboldened cousin, who had become a nuisance, out of his residence in East Legon, Accra.

Medikal later publicly apologised for his numerous social media outbursts and is currently in a relationship with fellow veteran musician Eazzy.

Below is the video of Fella Makafui hanging out with Showboy:

Fella Makafui and Showboy's hangout stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

TurksonKingsley commented:

"3b3shi medikal paa oo 😂."

Saint said:

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend."

Lady Irys

"No matter how much I hated my ex, I'll never be friends with someone he fought with... I'll never even get near anything he knows. Fella, this is very slow."

Fella Makafui questions attitude towards relationships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui questioned her attitude towards relationships in a social media post.

The celebrated actress claimed that romantic relationships did not appeal to her and questioned if her attitude had changed because she was growing older.

Fella Makafui's social media post garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians who raised questions about her relationship status.

