Prophet Agyeman Prempeh's beautiful wife has graduated from the University of London with honours

Rosemond Prempeh, a celebrity mother and preacher, bagged a Bachelor of Laws degree from the prestigious institution

Some social media users have congratulated Rosemond Prempeh on her new academic feat while winning souls for Christ

Prophet Akwasi Agyeman Prempeh, the General Overseer of Ultimate Charisma Centre, has publicly acknowledged his wife's significant academic milestone.

Rosemond Prempeh graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London.

Prophet Agyeman Prempeh's Rosemond Prempeh earns a law degree from the University of London. Photo credit: @rosemondprempeh.

As a minister and a well-known public figure, Rosemond Prempeh served as an inspiration to the youth, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and work diligently towards their goals.

She was seen celebrating her achievement in a stylish long-sleeved ruched dress, complemented by elegant high heels that enhanced her look.

Prophet Agyeman Prempeh shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"Today, I celebrate my amazing wife, Lady @rosemondprempeh, on her graduation from the University of London with her LLB degree. Watching her balance ministry, family, leadership, and rigorous study has been nothing short of inspiring."

"This wasn’t an easy journey, but with grace, determination, and faith, she pressed through and finished strong. The University of London’s LLB program is internationally respected, and today it stands as a testament to what perseverance in purpose looks like."

"Her discipline, faith, and quiet strength continue to inspire everyone around her. Please join me in congratulating her!."

The Instagram video is below:

Prophet Prempeh's wife rocks a pantsuit

Prophet Agyeman Prempeh's gorgeous wife looked elegant in a stylish three-piece ensemble and a side-parted glamorous hairstyle.

She wore flawless makeup and medium-length eyelashes while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Prophet Prempeh's wife rocks a pleated dress

Rosemond Prempeh dressed down decently in a long-sleeve pleated dress as she inspired Christian women to have faith, patience and meditate on his word daily to gain peace and understanding.

Prophet Agyeman Prempeh's wife shared the video with this caption:

"Not many will understand this season of transformation, and not many will be supportive. As you are being transformed, I pray that the Lord grants you great strength to persevere and endure. May He guide you and align you with His perfect will, sustaining you with His wisdom and peace every step of the way."

The Instagram video is below:

Prophet Prempeh pays loans for a hawker

Prophet Agyeman Prempeh came to the aid of Jonathan Mensah, a man who gained attention after a troubling incident involving a financial institution.

Jonathan Mensah was filmed expressing his distress after authorities at Bills Micro Credit picked him up for defaulting on a loan.

He later explained that he had taken out the loan to cover his father's funeral expenses but was unable to repay it as anticipated.

In light of this incident and showing his compassionate nature, Prophet Agyeman Prempeh offered assistance by paying off Jonathan Mensah's debt, further demonstrating his commitment to supporting those in need within the community.

The heartwarming video is below:

Pastor Gideon Danso weds in a private ceremony

Earlier, Yen.com.gh wrote about the lead pastor of Empowerment Worship Centre Gideon Danso, tying the knot in a private ceremony.

The man of God married a beauty entrepreneur in a small ceremony and spent less than one thousand cedis on the event.

Some social media users commented on Pastor Gideon Danso and his beautiful wife Gina's wedding video on Instagram.

