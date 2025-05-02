Queenstar Anaafi, in a video, was spotted hanging out with her co-star Kimberly Achiaa Sarpong

The two YOLO series actresses beamed with excitement as they showcased their close bond off-screen

The video of Queenstar Anaafi and Kimberly Sarpong hanging out garnered reactions on social media

Young Ghanaian internet personality and actress Queenstar Anaafi of YOLO TV series fame has drawn attention after she was spotted hanging out with her co-star Kimberly Achiaa Sarpong in a viral video.

Queenstar Anaafi hangs out with her YOLO TV series co-star Kimberly Sarpong at a private ceremony. Photo source: @kwinneyl

Source: Instagram

Queenstar, popularly known for playing the role of Emily in the popular YOLO TV series, recently took to her official Instagram page on Friday, May 2, 2025, to share a video of herself and Kimberly having fun at an event.

In the video, the two actresses, sporting all-white outfits, beamed with excitement as they flaunted their beautiful looks and showcased their close bond off-screen for the camera.

It seems Queenstar Anaafi and Kimberly Achiaa Sarpong were part of numerous guests invited to a private ceremony as they vibed to Nigerian musician Maleek Berry’s 2013 smash hit, The Matter, which featured Grammy-nominated Afrobeats artist Wizkid.

In the caption of her social media post, Queenstar reacted to remarks about her resemblance to her YOLO co-star Kimberly Achiaa Sarpong by asking about their similarities:

“Do we still look alike?”

Queenstar Anaafi’s appearance with Kimberly Achiaa Sarpong marked a rare public sighting for the actress in recent times. The young actress has kept a low profile from the limelight and has been rarely spotted at any movie-related event.

Queenstar Anaafi with her YOLO TV series co-stars Aaron Adatsi and John Peasah. Photo source: YOLO Ghana

Source: Facebook

She has also been less active in the Ghanaian movie industry scene in recent times and was absent in the latest season of the YOLO TV series with her colleagues Aaron Adatsi, John Peasah, and Desmond Ohene Twum Danso Sakyi, who were also part of the show’s original cast.

However, she was cast in a supporting role in celebrated actress and movie director Nadia Buari’s Forever in a Night movie, which featured musician Stonebwoy, Samera Buari, Paulina Oduro, Fred Sarpong, and Godwin Namboh.

The movie, produced by Nadia Buari's production company, N.S.B. Studios, and directed by Jameel Buari, premiered at the Accra Mall and West Hills Mall in Greater Accra on November 9, 2024.

Aside from her acting career, Queenstar Anaafi currently also works as a Sales and Marketing manager at Syycol Limited, an Accra-based company that imports and distributes fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in the Republic of Ghana and across West Africa.

Below is the video of Queenstar Anaafi hanging out with her YOLO co-star Kimberly Sarpong at a private ceremony:

Queenstar Anaafi and Kimberly's linkup stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

aggrey.benjamin commented:

"Guys, when is YOLO season 8 coming out?"

mr_mohng said:

"Mrs and the bridesmaid LOL."

jeremiah.wolfson commented:

"Yes, you guys really look alike."

evansbest3 wrote:

"Yaa, my crush in YOLO❤️❤️."

Aaron Adatsi attends movie premiere with earrings

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, YOLO TV series actor Aaron Adatsi attended a movie premiere, sporting earrings.

The young actor looked handsome with a fresh haircut and a outfit as he posed for photos on the red carpet at the premiere.

Aaron Adatsi's fashionable look at the launch event garnered reactions from Ghanaians who praised him on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh