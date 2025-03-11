John Peasah, in a video, made his first public appearance after some months away from the limelight amid his health issues

The YOLO actor showed signs of recovery as he spent time with his YOLO series co-star Stephanie Younge inside his home

John Peasah had previously been spotted walking freely without assistance after reportedly being healed at a church event

Young Ghanaian actor John Peasah, renowned for his role as Drogba in the popular series, YOLO, has resurfaced in the public scene after his long hiatus from social media.

YOLO actor John Peasah shows signs of recovery from his health issues as hangs out with his co-star Stephanie Younge. Photo source: @johnpeasah

Source: Instagram

On Monday, March 10, 2025, the actor took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself with his YOLO co-star Stephanie Younge, who visited his home to check up on him.

In the video, John Peasah, sporting a blue Lacoste shirt and jeans, looked cheerful as he and his colleague spent time together and he showed signs of recovery from his demyelinating disease.

He moved freely with any discomfort as he interacted with Stephanie, who played the role of Jane, his ex-girlfriend and baby mama in the YOLO series.

The actor beamed with a smile as he and his YOLO co-star posed for several photos while they sat on a comfy sofa inside a plush room.

In the caption of his Instagram post, John Peasah expressed his gratitude to Stephanie Younge for delaying her trip to visit him at his home and spending quality time together.

The actor also encouraged his YOLO co-star to continue praying for him as he continued his battle with his health struggles.

He wrote:

"Your visit meant the world to me, especially knowing you had a long journey ahead of you tonight. Your selflessness and thoughtfulness are a testament to the kind of person you are, and I’m grateful to have you in my life. @awo_diva. Pray with me wai."

YOLO actor John Peasah with former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia inside his home. Photo source: @johnpeasah

Source: Instagram

The video of John Peasah spending time with Stephen Younge was the first sight of the actor in public since a video showing him reportedly getting spiritual healing from the leader of the Christ Embassy Airport City Youth Church (CECY), Pastor Enoch Ofori Boamah at his Friday Night miracle service on August 30, 2024.

The YOLO actor was captured sharing a testimony that he had been healed from a medical condition which affected the nerves in the brain, eyes, and spinal cord, which can lead to vision loss and immobility, among other effects.

He was also spotted walking freely without any assistance after receiving prayers at the event in the video which generated controversy on social media at the time.

Before the events that transpired at the church event, John Peasah had been plagued by a demyelinating disease, which had cut short his blossoming actor career and left him creating a GoFundMe to seek $280,000 to cover the cost of his treatments after his condition continued to deteriorate.

The actor had previously received financial support from the former vice president of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia after his visit to his home.

Watch the video below:

John Peasah's hangout with co-star stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

emtee_z commented:

"Brah Charles hope you're feeling better."

kofi_scale said:

"Say my name, bra Charles…. We missed you a lot. We thank God for your life 🙏."

azoyea commented:

"John you're looking much better, that's good thank God for His Grace 🙏🏾."

jakedizz10 said:

"Seeing you active like this makes me very happy paaa❤️🙌."

Moesha appeals to fans for healing prayers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Moesha Buodong appealed to fans and Ghanaians to pray for her healing as she turned 35 on March 10, 2025.

The embattled socialite shared a positive update on her recovery from the health challenges that restricted her movements in recent years.

Moesha Buodong shared that she was hopeful of receiving a miraculous healing from her health challenges and urged her fans to keep faithful.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh