A primary school teacher, Gifty Opoku, was in disbelief after one of her pupils gifted her wrapped Fante Kenkey, and the video went viral.

Primary school teacher gets a kenkey gift

Gifty Opoku, a primary school teacher, took to her official TikTok account, @giftyopoku3, to share with her thousands of followers a strange event she encountered at her school.

In the video, she displayed Fante kenkey, a famous Ghanaian meal, wrapped in a beautiful colourful gift wrapper.

Madam Opoku noted that one of her pupils came to school with the gift and handed it to her as she expressed her disbelief in the video.

"Ei, this is a problem that a child wants to gift their teacher something and it was neatly wrapped, and when the wrapper is torn, it is Fante Kenkey," she said in the video.

She laughed as she showed off the neatly wrapped kenkey while another lady, who is suspected to be a teacher, could be heard saying that the Fante Kenkey could be used for Mashke.

Reactions to Gifty Opoku's video

While many people applauded the pupil for the thoughtful gesture, others could not hold back their laughter as they wondered why the student wrapped the kenkey before presenting it to their teacher.

Other netizens who have been teachers before and others who are still teachers thronged to the comment section with their stories of the strange things their pupils gifted them.

Below are the hilarious reactions of social media users to the trending video:

Serwaah🦋🥶❤️ said:

"One of my kids brought me bel cola n 1gh biscuit not knowing he used his pocket money 🥰. So I gave him my food n a different drink, sometimes they buy gifts with their own money."

Akua Toosweet said:

"Awww it's a gift from his/her heart. Just appreciate it okay."

maa_pokuaa_19 said:

"One of my kids brought me toffee not knowing she wanted something 😂😂💔."

Dee said:

"Her mom made it out of love for teacher. pls accept it😍."

Bibiniibaa6🍀🍀 said:

"Appreciate 🤣 maybe there is car key 🗝️inside."

Obahemachristy said:

"I don't see anything wrong with the gift cus the fact that, that child thought of you it's supposed to be appreciated."

lukaasem said:

"For all u know he sacrificed his lunch for u 😌😌❤️."

Picture of several balls of Ga Kenkey

Pupil gifts teacher with gari soaking ingredients

YEN.com.gh reported that a heartwarming yet unusual Our Day moment went viral after a Ghanaian pupil presented his class teacher with a thoughtful gift, which was all the ingredients needed for gari soakings.

In the viral video, the pupil handed the teacher a pack of Kivo gari, a sachet of water, biscuits, and a plastic spoon, which were the ingredients needed to prepare a bowl of gari soakings.

While some found the moment funny, others criticised the teacher’s reaction, saying he appeared unappreciative.

