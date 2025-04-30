Social commentator and socialite Ayisah Modi has opened up about sponsoring famous Ghanaian YouTuber Dr Likee's first movie series

On her TikTok Live, she noted that the actor came and requested a loan, but she did not request that he pay her back in an act of kindness

Many people shared their views about Ayisha Modi's claims about sponsoring Dr Likee's film series in the comments section of the video

Famous Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi has made some strong claims about being the sole sponsor of famous Ghanaian YouTuber Akabenezer aka Dr Likee's first movie series.

Ayisha Modi claims she sponsored Dr Likee's first movie series. Image Credit; @official_ras_nene and @she_loves_stonebwoyb

Source: Instagram

Ayisha Modi speaks about sponsoring Dr Likee

On her TikTok Live, Ayisha Modi opened up about being the financier of Dr Likee's first movie series production.

In the video, the famous socialite, who has fallen out with dancehall musician Stonebwoy, noted that the Kumawood actor came to her and pleaded for a loan.

Out of the goodness of her heart, She Loves Stonebwoy - as she is affectionately called - noted that she gave the loan to him for free, adding that she never requested him to pay back the funds.

"Dr Likee's first production? It was me. I gave it to him for free. He came to me for a loan and I gave him the money for free," she said in the video.

Speaking on her fallout with Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi noted that if it was not for dancehall musician Samini, he would not have made it in the music industry.

She went on and on as she shared details about the Ghanaian dancehall star's music career and his relationship with other industry players.

Reactions to Ayisha Modi's Dr Likee claims

Some Ghanaians said they were enjoying her TikTok Live videos, with others expressing anticipation for her to spew details about Nana Akufo-Addo and President John Mahama.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Ayisha Modi's claims:

DUILT DIFFERENT 📚🧠❤️💐🗽 said:

"By tomorrow de3 my name will be mentioned p333."

Madina Estate hairstylist 💄💅said:

"Sister Ayisha please the Yango delivery just brought the private jet ooh , thank you."

N!!_JONA said:

"I'm waiting for what she has to say about Nana Addo and Mahama😂😂😂."

Goldie owusu said:

"Ayisha helped Mahama win election this year 😀😀😀😀cause asem oo."

AtwimaRambo said:

"Whatever she is saying is true o, she even bought four bedrooms for John the Baptist after baptising Jesus Christ."

KINGS said:

"It’s true she’s even the one who asked God to send Jesus to die for our sins."

Ayisha Modi is attracting attention with her claims about Ghanaian celebrities. Image Credit: @she_loves_stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Delay predicts Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy’s fallout

YEN.com.gh reported that a 2020 interview of Ayisha Modi denying the possibility of ever falling out with Stonebwoy has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention amid their ongoing feud.

The video, which features media personality Delay interviewing the Ghanaian socialite, went viral as the rift between her and the Bhim Nation artist's camp continued to escalate.

Many social media users were taken aback and expressed admiration for Delay's foresight, with reactions flooding social media as people revisited the old footage in light of the current feud.

