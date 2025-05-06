West Ham United player Kudus Mohammed has joined the long list of celebrities who listen to Black Sherif's music

Kudus Mohammed stepped out in style, rocking a designer ensemble and expensive accessories in a viral video

Some social media users have commented on Kudus Mohammed's high fashion sense and choice of music on Instagram

United West United player Kudus Mohammed has proved he is a great fan of Black Sherif as he jammed to his song in a viral video.

The senior national team, Black Stars player, looked dapper in a designer jacket and black trousers styled with a black scarf as he drove his expensive car in town.

West Ham United’s Kudus Mohammed sings Black Sherif song Where Dem Boyz in a viral video. Photo credits: @ghkwaku, @blacko and kudus_mohammed.

Kudus Mohammed sang Ghanaian musician Black Sherif's song word for word in the beautiful video as he promoted the award-winning song to his fans worldwide.

Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, professionally known as Black Sherif and formerly Blacko, has taken over the internet after he released his Iron Boy album.

Kudus Mohammed jams to Black Sherif's song

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian international player Kudus Mohammed's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Shomy_Loucci stated:

"Make him play much better football that one is more vindictive."

Enockkyei130 stated:

"Pride is taking over him o ..hmmmm. zero goals nowadays o."

itz_bryan._k stated:

"if i was the one behind that g63 ehn, i don't think ppl will be happy with me😹😹...big ups to kudus tho🔥✊🏾."

_young_model_ stated:

"Kudus get swag paaoo I swear😎."

Barimah1z stated:

"Masa go join Liverpool and stop the jaruu jaruu."

i_am_success_1 stated:

"Your team almost got relegated oo."

Drip.loxd stated:

"Side mirror giving VAR😂😂like bro just focus on the driving and vibe like baby jet does it."

Kudus Mohammed gifts M.anifest a jersey

Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus shared a special moment with award-winning Ghanaian rapper M.anifest during West Ham United's Premier League encounter against Tottenham Hotspur in London.

Before the much-awaited match at the London Olympic Stadium, where M.anifest was there to witness Kudus play for the Hammers, the two connected.

Kudus, a long-time admirer of musician M.anifest's work, gave the singer a customised West Ham United shirt.

Ghanaian musician M.anifest couldn't keep calm and praised the Ghanaian international's performance and hailed him as "the chosen one" in the viral video.

Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, known professionally as M.anifest, was in London to prepare for his May 21 performance at Hoxton Square, where he is anticipated to play songs from his recently released album Guava Trees and New Road.

The video of Kudus Mohammed and M.anifest hugging is below:

Black Sherif hints at producing soundtracks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Black Sherif, a musician from Ghana, who has announced his intention to work in both fashion and film in addition to music.

Fans were given a rare glimpse into the Kwaku the Traveller hitmaker's future as a multifaceted musician and artist.

Clash Magazine, headquartered in the UK, recently interviewed Black Sherif about his new album, family, and plans.

