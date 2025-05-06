Lamine Yamal dazzled in the Champions League semi-final first leg, tormenting Inter Milan’s defence and scoring a stunning solo goal

Ahead of the decisive second leg, the 17-year-old winger posted a fiery Instagram Story hinting he's entering “beast mode"

Fans went wild over his post, flooding social media with hype and believing he’s ready to destroy Inter again at the San Siro

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is fully locked in for tonight's high-stakes Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter Milan.

Just six days after a dramatic 3-3 draw in Catalonia, the two European giants will collide again at San Siro to decide who advances to this season's final.

Lamine Yamal has posted a fiery Instagram Story hinting he's entering “beast mode" ahead of Inter Milan tie. Photos: Nicolò Campo/@barcatimes (X).

In the reverse fixture, it was 17-year-old Yamal who stole the show with a dazzling performance that left Inter's defenders in disarray.

His awesome solo goal, where he weaved through the defence and curled a shot into the far corner, was one of the highlights of the night.

Federico Dimarco was substituted before the hour mark as he struggled to deal with the teenager, and Alessandro Bastoni had to stay glued to him throughout.

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi even admitted post-match that it would take three men to stop Yamal in the second leg, underlining just how dangerous the youngster had been.

Fans react to Yamal's beast mode message

Barcelona fans were already hyped for the return leg, but Yamal’s recent Instagram post took excitement to another level.

Ahead of the clash, the Spanish prodigy shared a powerful story featuring an image of Goku turning Super Saiyan from Dragon Ball Z, soundtracked by Myke Towers' track "NIGHTMARE."

The post set social media ablaze, with fans interpreting it as Yamal entering beast mode ahead of the defining fixture.

@GENERAL2485 said:

"Scoring 3 goals is certain."

@Barcaben01 commented:

"Pray for inter Milan 💥 Lamine Yamal has finally uploaded on his IG."

@cana_vibes shared:

"Inter should be readyyyy."

@mrfrosh32 posted:

"Unleash the beast."

@wtf_baddo added:

"He’s cooking."

@SheikMohid827 commented:

"Crazy how a kid's story becomes big talk of the town every time... I mean he proved himself every time so I get it."

@yomanhowyoudoin said:

"It’s done for Inter😉"

@GENERAL2485 shared:

"Yamal show them the mighty will."

Inter Milan vs Barcelona: Team news update

Inter Milan face a setback with captain and key striker Lautaro Martinez ruled out due to a hamstring injury picked up in the first leg.

As a result, Mehdi Taremi is expected to partner Marcus Thuram up front. Defender Benjamin Pavard also misses out.

Barcelona, who heavily rotated their squad over the weekend, are likely to recall Lamine Yamal and other regulars for the crunch clash.

Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal attend a training session ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter Milan. Photo by Piero Cruciatti.

Barcelona have been handed a major boost with Robert Lewandowski returning from injury after a brief spell on the sidelines. However, the Polish striker is not expected to start against Inter Milan, with Ferran Torres likely leading the line.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Balde has not recovered in time and will miss the trip to Italy, as will Jules Koundé, who picked up an injury in the first leg. Captain Marc-André ter Stegen is also absent, as he is not registered for the Champions League.

Young talents Landry Farre and Noah Darvich, who featured in the weekend squad against Real Valladolid, have been included again for the San Siro showdown.

How Inter Milan plans to stop Lamine Yamal

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh noted that Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has outlined plans to neutralise Yamal in their Champions League semi-final return leg.

Lauding the 17-year-old for his exceptional vision and quick decision-making, Inzaghi revealed his side would deploy double-marking tactics to keep the rising star in check.

