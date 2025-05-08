Yaw Dabo, in an interview with Zionfelix, detailed how profitable YouTube was and argued the platform was more profitable than selling CDs

The actor highlighted numerous advantages of using the streaming platform, noting that it helped creatives avoid getting cheated by others

Yaw Dabo mentioned that many movie stars who take on YouTube production gigs get paid well by the producers, mentioning what they earned

Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo claimed YouTube was more profitable than selling CDs, pushing back against claims that the digital era has ruined the local movie industry.

He shared his views in an interview with Zionfelix, where he explained how the video platform has changed the game for actors and producers.

Dabo said YouTube gives creatives more control over their work and income. He pointed out that in the past, actors and producers had to depend on CD distributors, who often failed to give clear reports on how many copies were sold. This made it easy for people to be cheated out of what they were due.

He explained that YouTube’s system is more transparent. Creators are paid based on views, and they can monitor how their content performs. He added that some actors earn large amounts of money from productions, showing that the platform can be a steady source of income for those involved.

Many of his colleagues have said that the switch from physical copies to digital platforms like YouTube has contributed to the collapse of the Kumawood industry.

Yaw Dabo noted that those who have adapted to the digital era were making money, and in some cases, more than they did during the CD era.

His comments differ from those made previously by senior actor Akrobeto, who said digital platforms have disrupted how local movies are made. The veteran suggested that the end of physical copies contributed to the decline in film production and earnings.

Yaw Dabo's comments on YouTube stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dt-dt wrote:

"Zion is talking as if he doesn’t know YouTube pays"

7415_Gamer commented:

"Our movies need to hit the international markets, the Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime. Our storylines for the local movies are whack except for a few like Bensouth."

NoahOlogo-sg1gw said:

"But low-key Dabo is an intelligent speaker 💯"

@Nana_Esi416 commented:

"In fact hats off to Yaw Dabo… Everything he’s saying is on point."

Kwameefe reacted:

"I really admire Yaw Dabo paaaaa and his voice has never changed since I knew him."

The video of Yaw Dabo's explanation is included below:

Father Ankrah claims TikTok is not profitable

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian content creator had criticised TikTok for not providing direct financial compensation to creators in Ghana.

Father Ankrah stated that despite high follower counts and solid engagement, the social media platform did not pay local content creators directly.

Instead, he claimed that earnings came from sponsored advertisements or gifts during live sessions, calling the situation unsustainable for many.

