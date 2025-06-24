Ghanaian actor, Asante De-graft popularly known as Aboske was recently involved in a road accident

The Kumwood star was travelling with several of his team members when their tire went flat and got removed

Speaking about the encounter, Aboske explained that things could have been worse if it wasn't for God

Ghanaian actor Aboske recently survived a road accident while on a trip with his team members.

Aboske who is one of Dr Likee's proteges was last seen in Accra cheering his colleagues including Kyekyeku and Oteele on for a football match Ghanaian media personalities at the Legon Stadium on June 18, 2025.

The actor and his team members were unhurt despite the nature of the accident.

An eye witness account noted that the car Aboske and his team were driving lost one of its tires.

In a video shared by Gunshot TV, a mechanic was seen at the accident scene fixing the removed tire.

The white car had scratches on its rear bumper suggesting that the car travelled on the road with only three tires for a while until the diver could safely park.

Aboske maintains that it took God's mercies for him and his team to escape their brush with death.

According to the Kumawood actor, he had never encountered been in such a situation and he believes that it took God's mercies for them to survive the accident.

"I've never been involved in an accident. I was asleep and only realised what was happening after people started screaming," he said.

Netizens react to Aboske's accident

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Aboske's accident.

@eak.b6900 said:

"We thank God for your lives but even though he said he wouldn't take anything...at least you should have given him something small to show appreciation."

@GengJoseff-s8k remarked:

"Aboske take ur education seriously wati. You are very young and there more opportunities for u,take ur education seriously yooo."

@felixamoah4978 wrote:

"Buy brand new tyres and save your life. Not everything that we can attribute to evil spirit. One can prolong his life by obeying simple instructions. That aburo dua for adjustment should be changed. Now that you've revealed the problems the car is having, when the police arrest you, do not complain."

@AbenaJanet-hp1ol shared:

"God love you because of your heart, keep it going darling."

@augustinasarpong8719 noted:

"Awwwww! We thank Jehovah God for his grace and mercy, God protection 🙏 🙌 ❤️."

@AdjeiKwame-q3c added:

"Its Jah mercy, but sometimes your good deeds follow you. Thank you Jah."

Actors visit Komfo Kolegae after his mum's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Komfo Kolegae had lost his mum barely three years after his wife died during childbirth.

Madam Afia Pokuaa's passing on June 12 came weeks after the comic actor shared footage and celebrated her on Mother's Day on his official TikTok page.

His colleagues, Dr Likee, Kwaku Manu, Nana Yeboah, Diana Asamoah and others took turns to visit the bereaved actor's home to commiserate with him and his family.

