Ghanaian social media personality, Father Ankrah, in a video, spoke about account monetisation in the Ghanaian content creation space

The renowned YouTuber noted that content creators did not make any money from their TikTok despite having millions of followers and engagements

Father Ankrah said Ghanaian TikTokers were only making money by running ads for clients or receiving gifts from supportive fans during live sessions

Renowned Ghanaian content creator, actor, and musical artiste Eric Duodu Ankrah, popularly known as Father Ankrah, has opened up about monetisation in the Ghanaian content creation space.

In a recent interview on the Fire and Ice podcast, the content creator shared that TikTok has become the launching pad for individuals to achieve overnight success and fame with their content in Ghana.

Father Ankrah dismissed the notion that content creators with monetised TikTok accounts in Ghana were making significant financial gains from the social media platform.

The popular social media personality, who surpassed fellow content creator Wode Maya to become the most subscribed YouTuber in Ghana in 2023, noted that content creators did not make any money from their TikTok despite having millions of followers and massive engagement.

He said:

“TikTok can make you famous. It can also make you go viral, but you will end up hungry. Even if you can have ten million followers and one billion views and likes, you will not earn even one cedi from it. I am talking about TikTok in Ghana.”

Father Ankrah advised aspiring Ghanaian creatives against solely depending on content creation on TikTok as the only source of their income.

He said that he encountered many financial challenges when he began his content creation journey on TikTok, but later decided against relying on the platform as the only means for survival.

The YouTuber said Ghanaian TikTokers were only making money by running ads for clients or receiving gifts from supportive fans during live video sessions.

He said:

“Content creators watching me can be my witnesses and tell you the truth. If you are not running ads or getting gifts on TikTok live sessions, you won’t make any money from your content.”

Father Ankrah noted that YouTube was the only social media platform providing significant financial returns for Ghanaian content creators. He claimed that the content creators who claim to be making a lot of money from TikTok were not being truthful to their followers.

He also criticised Africans for creating bad content and engaging in inappropriate social media trends, which do not serve any meaningful purpose on TikTok.

Father Ankrah added that Africans’ misuse of TikTok was one of the reasons why local content creators can't get the opportunity to earn money from the platform like their counterparts in other foreign countries.

Watch the video below:

Father Ankrah's TikTok claims stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

FAgbodeka commented:

"True! Fame might come fast, but it’s the right strategies and monetisation that build long-lasting wealth."

SamuelLk55431 said:

"Interesting insights. Balancing fame and financial growth is crucial in the content creation journey."

boi_soak wrote:

"He made a very significant point. We use our platform to promote unnecessary stuff. This is the reason why they never take us seriously."

