Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new Pope on May 8, 2025, after a white smoke emerged from the chimney of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel

He becomes the new Pope at the age of 68 and, according to reports, makes history as the first American Pope

Many people around the world have taken to social media to express their excitement and to congratulate him

Robert Francis Prevost from the U.S. has been elected as the 267th Pope, days after the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

New Pope elected

This comes after a white smoke emerged from the chimney, after the 133 Cardinal electors gathered in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel had elected the new Pope.

According to the Vatican, the new Pope would make his first appearance soon at the central window of St. Peter’s Basilica.

In light of this development, Robert Francis Prevost becomes the first Pope to be elected from the United States of America.

Before he was appointed as the new Pope, he was the leader of the Vatican office for bishop appointments.

He also spent several years working in Peru and was the Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru.

Details of Robert Francis Prevost

