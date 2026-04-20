Kwadwo 'Lil Win' Nkansah has added his voice to the trending divorce saga between the businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife Joana Quaye

The Kumawood actor, who many believed parted ways with his first wife after he became successful, said there was no problem with rich men haivng two wives

The reaction of Lil Win to the RNAQ matter has triggered a massive stir among Ghanaians on social media, with some supporting him and others blasting him

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has reacted to Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) and his ex-wife's saga, igniting debate.

Kwadwo 'Lil Win' Nkansah addresses Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife’s divorce saga, drawing comparisons to his first marriage. Image credit: Lil Win, Serwaa Kyeretewie

Source: Facebook

For days now, the businessman and his former partner, Joana Quaye, have been making headlines after a divorce settlement given to the latter by an Accra High Court caught the attention of many on social media.

Speaking in a recent interview with ZionFelix, Lil Win, who was asked to address the RNAQ divorce issue, stated that there was no problem with rich men deciding to marry more than one wife.

“Why should your husband be a rich man, a billionaire for that matter, give you a house, a car and others and want to marry another wife, and you claim you don't understand?” He questioned.

Lil Win weighs in on RNAQ drama

According to Kwadwo Nkansah, it would only be wrong for a man to bring another woman in if he is poor and he is struggling to make ends meet.

Explaining why women mostly do not support second wives, the Kumawood actor claimed it was because of properties.

According to him, many ladies do not want anyone to fight with them over their husband's belongings because they think they suffered with them.

Kwadwo Nkansah added that the issue about material things should be put aside because no one has ever been buried with their property.

“Let us put aside the fight over properties and support each other. The ladies should honour and respect the men who take care and feed their children and stop ranting over side chicks, it's not important,” he said.

“If he goes to his side chick and comes back home, then you should know he is yours. You can only question him if he goes and never comes back. No mature man will get a side chick and decide to divorce his wife. That may happen if he doesn't have peace at home,” he added.

Lil Win further claimed that many people seek court marriages because of bad intentions.

“I don't know why things changed, and people are fighting for court marriage. All these people have bad intentions. They are thinking of properties when something happens, and they divorce. This marriage thing is a lot,” he concluded.

The Facebook video of Lil Win commenting on the RNAQ divorce saga is below.

Reactions to Lil Win's RNAQ divorce comments

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Lil Win broke his silence on Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife's divorce saga.

Priscilla Frimpong wrote:

“To those supporting him, my question is, why won't you wait till you get to that level you want and marry two wives at once so they both come to enjoy? Instead, you expect someone's daughter to suffer with you for another to come and enjoy. Have you even thought of STD's? Pray for your daughter's future.”

Williams Nana Twimasi wrote:

“I don’t believe in polygamy and would never stand by it. But if a man wants to marry 2 or more, it must first of all be stated to the lady at the initial stages of the relationship. Some women don’t want many women in their marriage. Who should struggle and pay the price for others to come and enjoy? What will we also say to women who also get rich and also want different patterns? Will we also call them wicked? Are they also not helping other men? Some women don’t respect and also don’t treat men right when they are struggling, but it doesn’t equate to all women. We should learn to honour our marriages.”

Lydia Boateng wrote:

“This is not about property; they started from scratch, there must be equal rights and transparency.”

An X post showing Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-houseboy speaking on the divorce saga is below:

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's divorce saga with his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, sparks reactions online. Image credit: Richard Nii Armar Quaye, Serwaa Kyeretewie

Source: Facebook

RNAQ’s ex-houseboy speaks on divorce saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man who claimed to be the Quaye family's houseboy had levelled some allegations against RNAQ's former wife.

While pouring libations to try and show that what he was saying was his truth, he accused Joana of cheating and attempting to poison her ex-husband.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh