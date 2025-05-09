Donzy and Akwaboah, in a humorous video, made light of negative comments made about the singer's photos on social media

The rapper informed Akwaboah that he was being teased online, and the singer replied, saying he was even preparing to drop more photos

The two musicians laughed about the situation, but Donzy later urged netizens to refrain from making jest of the singer, putting all jokes aside

Ghanaian rapper Donzy and singer Akwaboah Jr. have reacted to the negative comments making rounds on social media about Akwaboah’s recent anniversary photos.

In a short video shared on TikTok, Donzy informed Akwaboah that people on social media had been teasing him over the photos. Akwaboah responded by saying he was aware and was even planning to post more pictures. The two musicians laughed about the situation, showing they were not bothered by the backlash.

The photos in question were shared by Akwaboah to mark his wedding anniversary. He posed with his wife in a series of professional shots, dressed in matching traditional outfits. The pictures were meant to celebrate their marriage, but quickly went viral for the wrong reasons.

Many Ghanaian social media users made jokes about the singer’s appearance, dropping unsavoury comments.

In the video, while the tone was light and humorous, Donzy ended by urging people online to be mindful of the type of things they say.

Akwaboah, on the other hand, did not show any signs of being affected by the mockery. Instead, he smiled throughout the video. However, prior to this, Akwaboah also shared sentiments about the backlash in another video.

Akwaboah and Donzy stir reactions

Berry sneakers said:

"Person marry dey enjoy peace twitter boy with some alo girlfriend dey insult am hrrh this buys have a long way to go dem later go understand karam."

Emi Parti commented:

"Donzy! some of us just really love your songs man keep dropping for us brother!🔥❤️I'm feeling the groove, Akwaboa no dey gree."

Jasly wrote:

"Handsome man Akwaboah people are just jealous of you, you are a great man."

itzJenniferDarkomusik commented:

"DONZY AND TEASING HES ALWAYS LAUGHING."

efyaadepa978 said:

"😂Akwaboah me di3 me feeli wo wai na forgetti obiaa."

Krobia💙♾️wrote:

"The first and last time I saw Donzy was when sis Lydia was in Ghana."

Akosua Gyamfua said:

"Why is he hiding mo ay3 saa ma papa no ntimu hw3 camera mu Yei Awwn."

Mizz Ann wrote:

"They’ve made the man insecure of his looks. See how he’s hiding behind Donzy. Enough already la."

Donzy celebrates wife

YEN.com.gh previously reported that rapper Donzy Chaka and his wife celebrated the first birthday of their twins, Ailan and Aila.

The couple shared family photos on social media, wearing coordinated outfits. Donzy and his son were in white shirts and black trousers, and his wife and daughter were in matching attire.

The twins were previously christened in a ceremony attended by celebrities like Sarkodie and Akuapem Poloo. Donzy expressed his love and hopes for his children's bond in a heartfelt message.

