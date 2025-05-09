Ghanaian influencer Adwoa Tee has caused a stir after she disclosed the type of men she dates on a trending podcast

The Northern beauty confidently stated that she wants men who are very hardworking in the bedroom

Some social media have blasted Adwoa Tee for encouraging her boyfriends to scam people on X

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur and influencer Tyson Sariyu Dornukie, popularly called Adwoa Tee, has disclosed her dating preference on the Rants, Bants and Confession podcast.

The co-host of the popular podcast with Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo as the main host stated that she dates only fraud boys or scammers.

Ghanaian Influencer Adwoa Tee says she dates only scammers. Photo credit: @adwoatee.

Source: Instagram

Adwoa Tee added she would rather date a fraud boy than a man who works in a corporate office, and an entrepreneur who owns his own business.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian influencer explained that she wants her man to come home energetic to spend quality time with her in the bedroom.

She highlighted that fraud boys are always on their couch, focused on making money and don't stress her.

"I was working from 9 to 5 before I started this influence thing, okay? GSE was where I worked. At times, the way the men behave even in the workplace... By the time he comes home, he is exhausted because they will be leaving the office around 9:00 or 10:00 p.m. That's overtime."

"It is not possible to text him when he is at work. He doesn't respond right away, even when you do. However, I like those who spend time with me, make time for me, and show me a lot of attention."

"I would not mind dating a scammer because he is always at home. If I had to compare a fraudster to a lawyer, the former would provide more than the latter. contributes additional funds."

Influencer Adwoa Tee says she dates scammers

Some social media users have commented on Influencer Adwoa Tee's video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@al_varo777 stated:

"Every day relationship chale make them kmfd."

@SamTuga44 stated:

"Ah Papa SHEIN chop stray bullet! What Archipalago do Efia Odo? 😭😭😭😂😂😂."

@joromi stated:

"Any guy that is seen dating that girl should be arrested."

@Silvah101 stated:

“If I’m not the one scamming, then I’m ok”. That’s deep🤔."

maslatckata stated:

"If you arrest scammers also arrest their girlfriends because they’re aware of the act and also enjoyed 😂😂."

@FloraAcetyra stated:

"Hmm, the whole "spending on me" thing seems like a quick fix for some, but it's not a foundation for a lasting relationship."

CouponsGuy stated:

@metamorfos28 stated:

"Clearly she didn’t think through. I don’t fully blame her though cos “we” have gradually normalized that. “I like scammers” girl."

The viral X video is below:

Adwoa Tee shares a makeup video

Ghanaian influencer Adwoa Tee looked gorgeous in a before-and-after makeup video. The YouTuber wore a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle for a bridal campaign shoot.

The Instagram video is below:

Adwoa Tee's ex drops cryptic message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Adwoa Tee, a well-known Ghanaian influencer, has disclosed that her romance with Big Paradise had ended.

Fans are curious as to what transpired between them as Big Paradise replied with a mysterious message on his X page.

The comments area of Paradise's article received a range of responses from internet users, many of whom demanded further explanation for his statements.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh