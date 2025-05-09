Shatta Wale, in a video on social media, caused a commotion on the streets of Dzorwulu as he sprayed cash while zooming by in his Rolls-Royce

In the video, a bystander spotted the artist as his vehicle approached and started hailing him, which prompted him to show the people around love

The musician caught many off guard with his decision to spray cash and many people rushed closer to him to get their fair share of the money

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale caused a stir on the streets of Dzorwulu after he was seen spraying cash from his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The moment was captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

The video showed Shatta Wale driving through the area in his luxury vehicle when a bystander noticed him and began cheering and recording.

The cheers drew the artist’s attention, and he responded by throwing money into the air. The move took many people by surprise.

Within seconds, workers, traders, and passersby rushed to grab the cash that had scattered across the street. The atmosphere turned into chaos as the crowd, mostly made up of locals going about their day, made sure they got their fair share.

Shatta Wale's brand has become synonymous with these types of public display. He often sprays cash when he is in town, especially when fans gather around his car.

Despite criticism, he said previously that he did this to show appreciation to his supporters, whom he has credited for his success. According to him, giving money in public was his way of showing love and giving back.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan used in the incident is one of his latest vehicles. It was recently shipped to Ghana and customised to suit his taste. The car has been a major topic of conversation among fans since it arrived, and many people have shared photos and videos of it online.

Shatta Wale's money spraying causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ekow said:

"This does not show respect to humanity. Also has alot of safety issues."

Frank commented:

"Man of generosity, God bless you for giving to the street."

sykoline1 wrote:

"Owner of the game 😂see how he threw the money, very soft and nice."

GABBYY said:

"Efo will just hide under the seat of his car because he doesn't want people to see him."

Shatta Wale flaunts luxury mansion

YEN.com.gh reported that recently, Shatta Wale showcased his luxurious lifestyle during a live TikTok session on May 8, 2025, showing footage of his $2 million mansion in East Legon.

In the video, he was seen playing basketball on a mini court overlooking his garage and later swimming in his pool while interacting with fans. During the live session, he discussed various topics.

The dancehall musician's massive mansion, one of his most expensive purchases this year, complements his recent acquisition of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, reportedly costing him over $500,000.

