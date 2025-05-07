Akwaboah has reacted to negative comments that have been targeted at him in recent days on social media and advised people to be more tactful with their utterances

The musician mentioned that common sense was not as widespread as it was supposed to be, sparking reactions from social media users

Since sharing photos from his wedding anniversary, Akwaboah has experienced mass ridicule from netizens and often made it a point to reply to them in the comments

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah has reacted to harsh comments he received on social media after celebrating his first wedding anniversary.

The singer, known privately as Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, faced heavy backlash after sharing photos of himself and his wife, Theresa, on X (formerly Twitter).

In the photos, the couple appeared in matching white outfits. Akwaboah wore a white kaftan, while his wife wore a corseted lace gown with Chivon-designed sleeves. The pictures, meant to mark one year of marriage, quickly became the subject of ridicule.

Since the post went viral, many users have shared negative remarks about the singer unprovoked. Akwaboah has not ignored the backlash and has been responding directly to some of the comments.

In a TikTok video, he advised people to be more mindful about what they say online, suggesting that common sense is not as common as expected. His remark sparked more reactions from netizens.

The singer got married to Theresa, an old student of Aburi Girls Senior High School, on May 3, 2024. To mark their anniversary, he shared a message celebrating her and thanking her for supporting him over the past year. He added that he was praying for better years ahead.

Akwaboah has often praised his wife for being a strong and prayerful partner. He said she supports him in all areas of his life and has brought peace and stability into their home. He revealed that she prays over his singlet anytime he steps out, a gesture he finds powerful.

Akwaboah's comments spark reaction

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Boadiwaa Zoe wrote:

"Ohh, Akwaboah I wasn’t expecting you to talk and speak this way."

king cyrus reactions:

"Oh folks...the body shaming is too much...imagine if he was to be your family member...plss the attacks are too much.."

delicious said:

"Is true ooh , sometimes you need a common sense to know marriage is not for everyone."

gabby 17 wrote:

"Bro, don't mind dem, u really resemble that Senegal player."

