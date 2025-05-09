





Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata has flaunted his awards cabinet ahead of the 2025 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) slated for May 10, 2025.

Kofi Kinaata flaunts his TGMA awards

On his social media pages, Kofi Kinaata shared a video of his awards cabinet and added a funny commentary while giving his fans a view of the awards he had won at previous TGMAs.

In his voiceover commentary, the celebrated rapper noted that the awards show would be a fill in the empty spaces affair.

"It would be to fill in the empty spaces. The whole class say fill in the empty spaces," he jokingly said in the video.

Explaining what he meant by fill in the empty spaces in the video, he noted that he wanted to fill in the empty spaces in his awards cabinet.

"Godwilling, tomorrow, High-life Artist of the Year, I will take it, Songwriter of the Year, I will take it, Record of the Year, I will take it," he said with confidence in the video.

Despite being optimistic about winning in these categories, Kofi Kinaata noted that there was an issue with the Record of the Year category because of the title of the song he selected to contest that category, which is Auntie Ama.

He pleaded with his fans, whom he called online lawyers, to speak to Auntie Ama and explain to her that she should not be expecting any monetary reward when he wins that category because money was not given to persons who won a TGMA award.

"As for these awards, we love them more than money. Someone should explain to Aunti Ama that she should not worry me to pay her when I win this category," he said jokingly in the video.

In the caption of the video, he expressed his anticipation for the event, which would be held at the Accra International Conference Centre on May 10, 2025.

"TGMA tomorrow ✌️😃 #AuntieAma #Saman #EffiakumaBrokenHeart"

Reactions to Kofi Kinaata's video

Below are the reactions of social media users to the funny video of Kofi Kinaata showing off his trophy cabinet and his hilarious voiceover commentary:

captainplanet4x4 said:

"I will tell her there’s money involved 😂😂😂."

sondiasarpong said:

"Unless you order beans for us all, we will tell Auntie Ama that you won Ghc1million using her name for a song."

mhrralph_11 said:

"😂😂😂😂I will snitch on you paaa coz money is involved 😂😂😂."

danielkobby said:

"We for do wild and create IG account for Auntie Ama so she go fit see what dey go on on the media top😂😂😂."

georginarobertson16

")ny3 ho🙌. Congratulations in advance Kofi."

officialnanaquame

"Congratulations to you brother you deserve it 🍾🥂🙏🙏🙏🙏."

TGMA 2025: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh tips King Promise to win Artiste of the Year

YEN.com.gh reported that for the fourth consecutive year, award-winning singer King Promise is in the spotlight as he eyes the top honour at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

This year, the Paris hitmaker leads the nominations with an impressive ten nods, making him the most nominated artist at the 26th edition of the prestigious event.

Veteran music executive and entertainment pundit Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh believes this is finally King Promise’s year.

He confidently stated that the Artiste of the Year crown, to be awarded on May 10, 2025, is well within the singer’s reach, citing his consistency and impact over the past year.

