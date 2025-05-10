Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, played golf with two other popular and revered Ghanaians

The Asantehene showed his great golfing skills on the course while others watched at the Millennium Excellence Award golf tournament

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on the post

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was captured showing off his golfing skills when he played with some wealthy Ghanaians.

The revered traditional ruler showed that he is good at playing golf and seemed to enjoy himself.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II shows his golf skills as he plays with Dag Heward-Mills and others.

In a video on X, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was videoed arriving at the golfing ground together with other participants and the audience.

The founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, and business mogul Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam played the tournament with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The three showed their golfing skills at the Millennium Excellence Award golf tournament.

Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam is the CEO of the Nick Group of Companies, which includes Ghana Link, the Royal Nick Hotels chain, the Royal Light chain, Nick TC Scan (Ghana and Sierra Leone), Alic Inspection Company, Export Gold Ethanol Inspection Company, Global Export Company of Guinea Bissau, Misyl Energy BDC, Nick Petroleum, and several other companies.

In 2023, he was named the richest man in Ghana.

Founder of Lighthouse Chapel, Dag Heward-Mills plays golf with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

All three men and others who were present to watch them play were dressed in white. Most people wore white trousers and white polo shirts. They were also in white hats and white sneakers.

During the tournament, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II paused to interact with some people on the golf course as they walked to continue play.

There was security present following them as they walked to play. In the video, both soldiers and police were captured.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Otumfuo’s golf prowess

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_hub on X. Read them below:

@ClintonPeprah2 said:

“This is the real definition of gentiles shall come to your light and their kings to the brightness of rising, forming the gold part of ministry through physical contact experience with great men.🙏.”

@mmcenchxxvii wrote:

“Esikafoc ashia no alumi chains and flashy vehicles just class.”

@SackBontaleAFC said:

“Oh lord, bless me with wealth. Cos this is so beautiful. Solid Gentlemen nkoaa ✅.”

@nhiikoteynhii wrote:

“Rich man no Dey play with poor man, is that why they said birds of a feather flock together 🥲.”

@QwekuKingRTB said:

“By now golfing be ma talent oh, but ano get money so ano know.’

@AccraChelsea wrote:

“The police lady u no get ein contact? Mk I arrange marriage plus am.”

@Jay_kenet said:

“Even going to play self police and soja dey am ahhhh.”

@Alidu100 wrote:

“What happened to Oware tournament?”

@generalpkay said:

“To the poor, they're playing golf, but to them it's networking.”

