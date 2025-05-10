The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, presented renowned artist Kofi Kinaata with the Youth in Entertainment Award

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata was among the celebrities who received awards at the Millennium Excellence Awards

Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah and others have commented on Kofi Kinaata's post on Instagram

On Friday, May 9, 2025, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, honoured Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata with the Youth in Entertainment Award during a special ceremony at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Kofi Kinaata, renowned for his impactful lyrics and socially conscious music, has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Otumfuo honours Kofi Kinaata at the Millennium Excellence Awards. Photo credit: @kofikinaata.

Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has always addressed critical societal issues, establishing him as a significant voice for the people.

The Asantehene previously acknowledged Kinaata’s influential song "Susuka," praising it as "full of wisdom" during the General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association in September 2024.

This award came just one day before the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where Kofi Kinaata is nominated for multiple accolades, including Best Highlife Artiste of the Year, Best Highlife Song of the Year, Best Music Video of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album/EP of the Year.

The Otumfuo Millennium Excellence Awards, an initiative of the Manhyia Palace, honoured individuals who have made significant contributions to national development across various sectors.

The awards emphasise the work of those who support underprivileged communities, including the poor, widows, and orphans.

Distinguished recipients of the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize at the event included notable figures such as Dr. Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and Dr. Nick Danso, CEO of Ghana Link Network Services.

The ceremony was a strictly invitation-only event, attended by President John Dramani Mahama as the Special Guest of Honour.

Otumfuo honours Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian media personality Andy Dosty and other celebrities have commented on Kofi Kinaata's post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

danielpelujones stated:

"Huge congratulations. You deserve it sir. More blessings and successes 👏👏🔥🔥🔥🙌❤️."

andydostygh stated:

"Congrats 🔥🔥."

amasekum stated:

"More will follow, congratulations ❤️."

abrantiethegentleman

"Congrats TEAMMOOOVE 🙌."

freedom____official

"This is HUGE. 🔥🙌."

akosuawilliams

"Congrats to you, big boss..keep making us proud..teammoooove❤️🔥."

georginarobertson16

"Congratulations, Kofi. Tomorrow is another day😍."

kobe_boujee

"Congratulations."

oboyfranknaro3

"Congrats Mr Arthur🎉👏👏."

danielkobby

"@Auntie_Ama ei!!! Kofi agye award fofrɔ’a sika kan ho o😂😂. Ɔba fie a gye wo share😂."

Check out the photos below:

Kofi Kinaata rocks a suit

Ghanaian artist Kofi Kinaata looked dashing in a suit specially tailored for him for his music video shoot.

Kofi Kinaata, also known as the Fanta Rap God, looked dapper in his signature haircut and accessorised his look with an expensive necklace.

The Instagram video is below:

2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards predictions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the probable winners at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards on May 10, 2025.

Numerous music fans and entertainment commentators have selected the winners they believe will prevail in each category.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Fiifi Adinkra, the founder of GhanaNdwom, gave predictions about the probable winners.

