Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie, popularly known as 'Elikem the Tailor', caused a massive stir with his appearance on the red carpet at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards event on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

TGMA 2025: Elikem Kumordzie Attends Event With His Sewing Machine, Causes Stir

Source: Instagram

The former Big Brother Africa housemate attended the event with a sewing machine, which has garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Below is the video of Elikem attending the 2025 TGMA with a sewing machine:

Man wears fork attire to 2025 TGMAs

A Ghanaian man also raised eyebrows as he wore an attire filled with several forks to the red carpet before the Telecel Ghana Music Awards event began.

The mystery man posed for pictures with his hat, long-sleeved shirt, and trousers covered with numerous plastic forks.

Source: YEN.com.gh