26th TGMA: Full List of Winners As King Promise Wins Artist of the Year
- The full list of the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has emerged as the event was held on May 10, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre
- Among all the listed categories, gospel singer Diana Hamilton's winning the Best International Collaboration of the Year left many people in awe
- YEN.com.gh has compiled the full list of winners at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA)
The 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards is underway at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on May 10, 2025.
Following a dazzling display of glamour and star power on the red carpet, the much-anticipated awards ceremony is set to honour outstanding talents in the music industry.
As the night unfolds, YEN.com.gh brings you live updates on all the winners across the various award categories:
TGMA full list of winners
See a list of winners at the 26th TGMA in the categories below:
Artiste of the Year
- Kweku Smoke
- Team Eternity
- Joe Mettle
- King Paluta
- King Promise
- Stonebwoy
- Black Sherif
Best New Artiste
- Lali x Lola
- AratheJay
- Rap Fada
- Team Eternity
- Beeztrap Kotm
- Kwesi Amewuga
Best Male Vocal Performance
- Kofi Nuel – Do Not Fear
- Emmanueel Juddah – Aseda
- MOG Music – Ahuoden Fofro
- Ayisi – Can I live
- Joe Mettle – Obo Awon Oba - - - Winner
Best Female Vocal Performance
- Naana Asiedu -Defe Defe
- Lordina the Soprano – Simply Trusting Everyday
- Esther Goodwyll – I Choose to Praise - - - Winner
- Titi Owusu – Nobody
- Mima Afrika – On Fire
Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste
- Amerado
- Beeztrap KOTM
- Kweku Smoke
- Black Sherif
- King Paluta
- Sarkodie
- Medikal
Best Rap Performance
- Eno Barony
- Kweku Smoke
- Okyeame Kwame
- Sarkodie Lyrical Joe
- Flowking Stone
Best Gospel Artiste
- Piesie Esther
- Joe Mettle - - - Winner
- Empress Gifty
- Diana Hamilton
- Team Eternity Ghana
- MOG Music
Best HipHop Song
- Joey B. – Princess
- Kweku Smoke – Holy Ghost - - - Winner
- Kwaw Kese ft Kofi Mole – Awoyo Sofo
- Black Sherif – Kilos Milos
- Sarkodie ft Beeztrap KOTM – Amen
- Beeztrap KOTM & Oseikrom Osikani – Fly Girl
Best Afrobeat Song
- OlivetheBoy – Asylum - - - Winner
- Lasmid – Puul
- Kidi ft Black Sherif – Lomo Lomo
- Mr Drew – Sneaky
- King Promise – Favourite Story
- Beeztrap KOTM – Yesu
Best Hiplife Song
- Eno Barony ft King Paluta – Soja Go Soja Come
- Black Sherif – Rebel Music
- Tulenkey ft Beeztrap KOTM – Bad Feeling - - - Winner
- Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene – No Competition
- Sarkodie – No Sir
- Lyrical Joe ft Kuami Eugene – Enter
Best Highlife Song
- Kuami Eugene – Canopy
- King Paluta – Aseda - - - Winner
- Fameye – Very Soon
- Amerado – Abronoma
- Rap Fada ft King Paluta – Odo Bi Ye BAD
- Kofi Kinaata – Effiakuma Broken Heart
Best Urban Contemporary
Gospel Song Scoot Evans — Call
Joe Mettle ft Sandra Duah — Give Me Oil
Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
Team Eternity — Defe Defe - - - Winner
Kobby Salm — Cast Your Burden
Ohemaa Mercy ft Kofi Owusu — Dry Bones
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
- Amerado ft Samini — Ankonam Remix
- Stonebwoy — Psalm 23
- Ras Kuuku — Road of Evil
- Samini — Chemistry
- Jupitar — I Keep Winning
- Moliy & Silent Addy — Shake It To The Max
Best Traditional Gospel Song
- Empress Gifty — Watch Me - - - Winner
- Piesie — Ateene
- Diana Hamilton — The Doing of the Lord
- Mavis Asante — Victory
- Queendalyn ft Judikay — Omewoya
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste
- Jupitar
- Samini
- Ras Kuuku
- Epixode
- Stonebwoy
- Rocky Dawuni
Songwriter of the Year
- Ayisi Kofi
- Kinaata - - - Winner
- Okyeame Kwame
- OlivetheBoy
- Team Eternity Ghana
Telecel Most Popular Song
- OlivetheBoy – Asylum Kidi ft
- Black Sherif – Lomo Lomo
- Lasmid – Puul
- King Paluta – Aseda
- Black Sherif – January 9
- King Promise – Paris
- Team Eternity – Defe Defe
- Stonebwoy – Jejereje
International Collaboration of the Year
- Joe Mettle ft SunmiSola Agbebi – Oba Awon Oba
- Stonebwoy ft Odumodu BLVCK – Ekelebe
- King Promise ft Shalipopi – Continental
- Stonebwoy ft Spice – Jiggle and Whine
- Diana Hamilton ft Mercy Chinwo – The Doing of the Lord - - - Winner
- Gambo ft Edem & Jim Jones – Drip RMX
Unsung Artiste of the Year
- Romeo Swag
- Fad Lan
- Kojo Vypa
- Yaw Darling - - - Winner
- Kaesa
- Ess Thee Legend
Life Achievement Award
Gospel Icon Yaw Sarpong - - - Winner
Collaboration of the Year
- Beeztrap KOTM & Oseikrom Osikani – Fly Girl
- King Promise ft Sarkodie & OliveTheBoy – Favourite Story
- KIDI ft Black Sherif – Lomo Lomo - - - Winner
- Rap Fada ft King Paluta – Obo Bi Ye Bad
- Sarkodie ft Beeztrap KOTM – Amen
- Joe Mettle ft Sandra Boakye Duah – Give Me Oil
Best Afropop Song
- Kwesi Arthur – Fefe Ne Fe
- King Promise – Paris - - - Winner
- Stonebwoy – Jejereje
- Black Sherif – January 9
- SmallGod ft Black Sherif – Fallen Angel
- AraTheJay ft Black Sherif – Jesus Christ 2
Best Music Video
- Fallen Angel – Small God Directed by Babs Direction
- Auntie Ama – Kofi Kinaata Directed by Awudu Musa
- Continental – King Promise Directed by Meekah Jagun
- Jejereje – Stonebwoy Directed by Banini - - - Winner
- Peace of Mind – MzVee Directed by Rex
- Keep It Sexie– King Promise Directed by Rex
Producer of the Year
Kenny Beatz and King Paluta - - - Winner
Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste
- KIDI
- Camidoh
- OliveTheBoy
- King Promise - - - Winner
- Mr Drew
- Lasmid
African Song of the Year
- Rema – OZEBA
- Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow &Tebogo G Mashego FT SJE KONKA, Focalistic, DJ Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma & Cowboii – BIRI MARUNG
- Titom FT S.N.E, YUPPE, Burna Boy – TSHWALABAM - - - Winner
- Darkoo FT Rema – FAVORITE GIRL RMX
- Tems – LOVE ME JEJE
- Ayra Star – COMMAS
Best Highlife Artiste
- Kofi Kinaata
- Fameye - - - Winner
- Kuami Eugene
- Sista Afia
- Kwabena Kwabena
List of Artiste of the Year winners from 1999 to 2024
YEN.com.gh reported that as excitement builds ahead of the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), music lovers are eagerly looking forward to the announcement of the 2025 Artiste of the Year.
In anticipation of the big night, YEN.com.gh reflects on the history of the prestigious category by listing all winners from 1999 to 2024.
With top contenders like King Paluta, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif vying for the crown this year, fans are abuzz with predictions ahead of the May 10 event.
