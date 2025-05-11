The full list of the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has emerged as the event was held on May 10, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre

Among all the listed categories, gospel singer Diana Hamilton's winning the Best International Collaboration of the Year left many people in awe

YEN.com.gh has compiled the full list of winners at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA)

The 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards is underway at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on May 10, 2025.

Following a dazzling display of glamour and star power on the red carpet, the much-anticipated awards ceremony is set to honour outstanding talents in the music industry.

As the night unfolds, YEN.com.gh brings you live updates on all the winners across the various award categories:

26th TGMA: Full list of winners.

Source: Instagram

TGMA full list of winners

See a list of winners at the 26th TGMA in the categories below:

Artiste of the Year

Kweku Smoke

Team Eternity

Joe Mettle

King Paluta

King Promise

Stonebwoy

Black Sherif

Best New Artiste

Lali x Lola

AratheJay

Rap Fada

Team Eternity

Beeztrap Kotm

Kwesi Amewuga

Best Male Vocal Performance

Kofi Nuel – Do Not Fear

Emmanueel Juddah – Aseda

MOG Music – Ahuoden Fofro

Ayisi – Can I live

Joe Mettle – Obo Awon Oba - - - Winner

Best Female Vocal Performance

Naana Asiedu -Defe Defe

Lordina the Soprano – Simply Trusting Everyday

Esther Goodwyll – I Choose to Praise - - - Winner

Titi Owusu – Nobody

Mima Afrika – On Fire

Best Hiplife/HipHop Artiste

Amerado

Beeztrap KOTM

Kweku Smoke

Black Sherif

King Paluta

Sarkodie

Medikal

Best Rap Performance

Eno Barony

Kweku Smoke

Okyeame Kwame

Sarkodie Lyrical Joe

Flowking Stone

Best Gospel Artiste

Piesie Esther

Joe Mettle - - - Winner

Empress Gifty

Diana Hamilton

Team Eternity Ghana

MOG Music

Best HipHop Song

Joey B. – Princess

Kweku Smoke – Holy Ghost - - - Winner

Kwaw Kese ft Kofi Mole – Awoyo Sofo

Black Sherif – Kilos Milos

Sarkodie ft Beeztrap KOTM – Amen

Beeztrap KOTM & Oseikrom Osikani – Fly Girl

Best Afrobeat Song

OlivetheBoy – Asylum - - - Winner

Lasmid – Puul

Kidi ft Black Sherif – Lomo Lomo

Mr Drew – Sneaky

King Promise – Favourite Story

Beeztrap KOTM – Yesu

Best Hiplife Song

Eno Barony ft King Paluta – Soja Go Soja Come

Black Sherif – Rebel Music

Tulenkey ft Beeztrap KOTM – Bad Feeling - - - Winner

Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene – No Competition

Sarkodie – No Sir

Lyrical Joe ft Kuami Eugene – Enter

Best Highlife Song

Kuami Eugene – Canopy

King Paluta – Aseda - - - Winner

Fameye – Very Soon

Amerado – Abronoma

Rap Fada ft King Paluta – Odo Bi Ye BAD

Kofi Kinaata – Effiakuma Broken Heart

Best Urban Contemporary

Gospel Song Scoot Evans — Call

Joe Mettle ft Sandra Duah — Give Me Oil

Nana Yaw Ofori Atta

Team Eternity — Defe Defe - - - Winner

Kobby Salm — Cast Your Burden

Ohemaa Mercy ft Kofi Owusu — Dry Bones

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Amerado ft Samini — Ankonam Remix

Stonebwoy — Psalm 23

Ras Kuuku — Road of Evil

Samini — Chemistry

Jupitar — I Keep Winning

Moliy & Silent Addy — Shake It To The Max

Best Traditional Gospel Song

Empress Gifty — Watch Me - - - Winner

Piesie — Ateene

Diana Hamilton — The Doing of the Lord

Mavis Asante — Victory

Queendalyn ft Judikay — Omewoya

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Jupitar

Samini

Ras Kuuku

Epixode

Stonebwoy

Rocky Dawuni

Songwriter of the Year

Ayisi Kofi

Kinaata - - - Winner

Okyeame Kwame

OlivetheBoy

Team Eternity Ghana

Telecel Most Popular Song

OlivetheBoy – Asylum Kidi ft

Black Sherif – Lomo Lomo

Lasmid – Puul

King Paluta – Aseda

Black Sherif – January 9

King Promise – Paris

Team Eternity – Defe Defe

Stonebwoy – Jejereje

International Collaboration of the Year

Joe Mettle ft SunmiSola Agbebi – Oba Awon Oba

Stonebwoy ft Odumodu BLVCK – Ekelebe

King Promise ft Shalipopi – Continental

Stonebwoy ft Spice – Jiggle and Whine

Diana Hamilton ft Mercy Chinwo – The Doing of the Lord - - - Winner

Gambo ft Edem & Jim Jones – Drip RMX

Unsung Artiste of the Year

Romeo Swag

Fad Lan

Kojo Vypa

Yaw Darling - - - Winner

Kaesa

Ess Thee Legend

Life Achievement Award

Gospel Icon Yaw Sarpong - - - Winner

Collaboration of the Year

Beeztrap KOTM & Oseikrom Osikani – Fly Girl

King Promise ft Sarkodie & OliveTheBoy – Favourite Story

KIDI ft Black Sherif – Lomo Lomo - - - Winner

Rap Fada ft King Paluta – Obo Bi Ye Bad

Sarkodie ft Beeztrap KOTM – Amen

Joe Mettle ft Sandra Boakye Duah – Give Me Oil

Best Afropop Song

Kwesi Arthur – Fefe Ne Fe

King Promise – Paris - - - Winner

Stonebwoy – Jejereje

Black Sherif – January 9

SmallGod ft Black Sherif – Fallen Angel

AraTheJay ft Black Sherif – Jesus Christ 2

Best Music Video

Fallen Angel – Small God Directed by Babs Direction

Auntie Ama – Kofi Kinaata Directed by Awudu Musa

Continental – King Promise Directed by Meekah Jagun

Jejereje – Stonebwoy Directed by Banini - - - Winner

Peace of Mind – MzVee Directed by Rex

Keep It Sexie– King Promise Directed by Rex

Producer of the Year

Kenny Beatz and King Paluta - - - Winner

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

KIDI

Camidoh

OliveTheBoy

King Promise - - - Winner

Mr Drew

Lasmid

African Song of the Year

Rema – OZEBA

Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow &Tebogo G Mashego FT SJE KONKA, Focalistic, DJ Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma & Cowboii – BIRI MARUNG

Titom FT S.N.E, YUPPE, Burna Boy – TSHWALABAM - - - Winner

Darkoo FT Rema – FAVORITE GIRL RMX

Tems – LOVE ME JEJE

Ayra Star – COMMAS

Best Highlife Artiste

Kofi Kinaata

Fameye - - - Winner

Kuami Eugene

Sista Afia

Kwabena Kwabena

List of Artiste of the Year winners from 1999 to 2024

YEN.com.gh reported that as excitement builds ahead of the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), music lovers are eagerly looking forward to the announcement of the 2025 Artiste of the Year.

In anticipation of the big night, YEN.com.gh reflects on the history of the prestigious category by listing all winners from 1999 to 2024.

With top contenders like King Paluta, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif vying for the crown this year, fans are abuzz with predictions ahead of the May 10 event.

Source: YEN.com.gh