A 36-year-old man, Chalim Madzaton, also known as Peter Tano, has been arrested for allegedly murdering the mother of his 55-year-old girlfriend in Mangoase, Oti Region

The victim, 80-year-old Dakolor Semaka, was found lying motionless after her daughter managed to escape an attack

Peter Tano is currently in police custody and will be arraigned in court following investigations

A 36-year-old man, Chalim Madzaton, also known as Peter Tano, has been arrested by the Kadjebi District Police Command for allegedly murdering the mother of his 55-year-old girlfriend.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, the Ghana Police Service disclosed that Peter Tano was apprehended at his hideout in Kpaya, a suburb of Ahamansu in the Oti Region, in connection with the murder of 80‑year-old Dakolor Semaka.

Police arrest a 36-year-old man for allegedly murdering the mother of his 55-year-old girlfriend. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to the police, the suspect is alleged to have attacked his girlfriend, Yaa Tugbenyo, 55, and her mother, Dakolor Semaka, at their residence in Mangoase near Kadjebi.

During the incident, the police further disclosed that Yaa Tugbenyo managed to escape but later returned to find her 80‑year-old mother lying motionless on the floor.

Realising the gravity of the crime that had been committed, Peter Tano allegedly fled to Kpaya to hide.

"On 24/03/2026, police received a report that the suspect had allegedly attacked his girlfriend, Yaa Tugbenyo, 55, and her mother, the deceased, at their residence in Mangoase near Kadjebi. During the incident, Yaa Tugbenyo managed to escape but later returned to find her mother lying motionless on the floor<" the statement read.

Upon receiving the report of the incident on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the police visited the scene, where they found the deceased lying in a supine position with visible signs of violence.

"Police officers visited the scene and found the body of the deceased lying in a supine position with visible signs of violence. The scene was processed, and photographs were taken for evidential purposes," the police stated.

"The deceased was pronounced dead by a medical officer at St. Mary Theresa Hospital, and the body has since been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy," the statement added.

The statement, signed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Public Affairs Unit of the Oti Regional Police Command, John Nchor, said the suspect is currently in custody and assisting with investigations.

It also added that he will be arraigned before court in due course after the investigations.

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens react to Peter Tano's arrest

Netizens have responded to the police statement on the arrest of Peter Tano. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Peter Ansah said:

"36-year-old man, 55-year-old girlfriend."

@Jonathan Osei Bonsu also said:

"His girlfriend 55 years?? And he's 36?? She fi born am oo... Well he should rot in jail if court proves him guilty..."

@Benjamin Sey Usher commented:

"You don’t fear jail hmmm."

Benjamin Clement Eghan, Ghana's former High Commissioner to Malaysia and Secretary to the Cabinet of ex-President John Atta Mills, passes away. Photo credit: The 1931 James Town Boys-Accra Academy

Source: Facebook

Former High Commissioner and Secretary to Cabinet dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's former High Commissioner to Malaysia, Benjamin Clement Eghan, had passed away.

The late diplomat served as Secretary to the Cabinet under President John Atta-Mills and as High Commissioner to Malaysia from 2013 to 2017.

Alumni of the Accra Academy Boys Senior High School and colleagues have expressed their condolences.

Source: YEN.com.gh