RNAQ: Winners of Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s Free Gold Giveaway Show Faces to Receive Grams, Video
- Richard Nii Armah Quaye has gained massive online attention as a video circulated showing the winners of his free gold tablet giveaway celebrating at a spot
- The video captured several popular faces awaiting their gold rewards, part of Quaye’s 41st birthday celebrations, reflecting his generosity and fan engagement
- RNAQ has hinted that his 2027 birthday could see even bigger giveaways, including cars, promising continued surprises for fans inspired by the gold distribution
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Some of the 1,000 fans who won the free gold giveaway from the Founder and Head of RNAQ Holdings have come forward publicly.
An Instagram video circulating online shows the winners, selected at random from his social media followers, trooping to a location that has not been publicly disclosed.
The video highlights people of various ages and backgrounds, including young women, mothers, and groups representing the diverse fabric of Ghanaian society. Each winner is set to receive gold in different gram denominations, reflecting the inclusive nature of the giveaway.
According to RNAQ Holdings, the selection and handover of the gold is being conducted under the supervision of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), ensuring proper compliance with regulations and transparency in the process.
The Instagram video capturing the event has quickly gained traction online, drawing widespread attention to the initiative and the diversity of the winners.
Watch the Instagram video below.
RNAQ hints might share cars next year
Earlier, the business mogul Richard Nii-Armah Quaye shared that he may distribute free cars on his birthday in 2027.
During his 41st birthday live session on March 21, 2026, Quaye, who doubles as the President and Founder of RNAQ Holdings, gifted 1,000 followers gold tablets through 10 live draws.
The exercise was conducted with support from the National Lottery Authority to ensure transparency and fairness.
The gold distribution will range from one gram upwards, depending on the age of the recipients.
Quaye also said he may not even wait for his birthday for giveaways.
"For those of you who are not winning today, don't worry. I have had very great feedback from this exercise and I'm highly motivated and inspired. Going forward, I'm not going to wait for my birthdays before I give."
"The next time, I could be sharing cars, cash or other items. It depends on the moment but I want to keep giving."
How did Quaye mark his birthday?
Quaye, President of RNAQ Holdings, celebrated his 41st birthday and shared photos of himself dressed like a traditional ruler.
In the first photos he shared a day before his birthday, Richard Nii Armah Quaye said he was grateful that he got to celebrate another year.
In the pre-birthday photos shared on Facebook, Quaye was dressed in an all-white attire, symbolic of Ga traditional leaders. The Bills founder is a Ga who claims to have been raised in Korle-Gono in the Greater Accra Region.
Quaye cleared by FIC and money unfrozen
YEN.com.gh reported that the Financial Intelligence Centre cleared Quaye after his accounts were frozen.
The centre said he had been cleared of any wrongdoing following detailed investigations into his financial transactions.
In addition to questions about the source of his wealth, the business mogul was facing accusations of financial irregularities.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh