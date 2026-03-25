Richard Nii Armah Quaye has gained massive online attention as a video circulated showing the winners of his free gold tablet giveaway celebrating at a spot

The video captured several popular faces awaiting their gold rewards, part of Quaye’s 41st birthday celebrations, reflecting his generosity and fan engagement

RNAQ has hinted that his 2027 birthday could see even bigger giveaways, including cars, promising continued surprises for fans inspired by the gold distribution

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Some of the 1,000 fans who won the free gold giveaway from the Founder and Head of RNAQ Holdings have come forward publicly.

Widely circulated video showcases diverse RNAQ gold winners from various backgrounds in Ghana. Image credit: richardniiarmahquaye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

An Instagram video circulating online shows the winners, selected at random from his social media followers, trooping to a location that has not been publicly disclosed.

The video highlights people of various ages and backgrounds, including young women, mothers, and groups representing the diverse fabric of Ghanaian society. Each winner is set to receive gold in different gram denominations, reflecting the inclusive nature of the giveaway.

According to RNAQ Holdings, the selection and handover of the gold is being conducted under the supervision of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), ensuring proper compliance with regulations and transparency in the process.

The Instagram video capturing the event has quickly gained traction online, drawing widespread attention to the initiative and the diversity of the winners.

Watch the Instagram video below.

RNAQ hints might share cars next year

Earlier, the business mogul Richard Nii-Armah Quaye shared that he may distribute free cars on his birthday in 2027.

During his 41st birthday live session on March 21, 2026, Quaye, who doubles as the President and Founder of RNAQ Holdings, gifted 1,000 followers gold tablets through 10 live draws.

The exercise was conducted with support from the National Lottery Authority to ensure transparency and fairness.

The gold distribution will range from one gram upwards, depending on the age of the recipients.

Quaye also said he may not even wait for his birthday for giveaways.

"For those of you who are not winning today, don't worry. I have had very great feedback from this exercise and I'm highly motivated and inspired. Going forward, I'm not going to wait for my birthdays before I give."

"The next time, I could be sharing cars, cash or other items. It depends on the moment but I want to keep giving."

Business mogul Richard Nii-Armah Quaye plans to distribute free cars on his birthday in 2027. Credit: Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

Source: Twitter

How did Quaye mark his birthday?

Quaye, President of RNAQ Holdings, celebrated his 41st birthday and shared photos of himself dressed like a traditional ruler.

In the first photos he shared a day before his birthday, Richard Nii Armah Quaye said he was grateful that he got to celebrate another year.

In the pre-birthday photos shared on Facebook, Quaye was dressed in an all-white attire, symbolic of Ga traditional leaders. The Bills founder is a Ga who claims to have been raised in Korle-Gono in the Greater Accra Region.

Quaye cleared by FIC and money unfrozen

YEN.com.gh reported that the Financial Intelligence Centre cleared Quaye after his accounts were frozen.

The centre said he had been cleared of any wrongdoing following detailed investigations into his financial transactions.

In addition to questions about the source of his wealth, the business mogul was facing accusations of financial irregularities.

Source: YEN.com.gh