Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame looked like an Egyptian King at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The father-of-two wore an exquisite outfit styled with expensive gold earrings to the red carpet event

Some social media users have commented on Okyeame Kwame and his son's looks at the 2025 TGMA

At the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), Okyeame Kwame made an unforgettable impression with an exquisite ensemble inspired by ancient Egyptian royalty.

Draped in a lavish gold-embroidered robe that shimmered under the lights, he complemented the regal attire with a meticulously designed matching headdress adorned with intricate beadwork and jewels.

Okyeame Kwame channels Egyptian royalty at the TGMA 2025. Photo credits: @tv3 and @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

His overall look resonated with the grandeur of a Pharaoh, ensuring his presence on the red carpet was not just memorable but iconic.

An Instagram reel captured his striking red carpet moment quickly went viral, racking up tens of thousands of views as fans lauded his impeccable blend of traditional and contemporary fashion.

Some fashion lovers have commented on his commanding presence at the event and underscored his legendary status within the music industry.

Okyeame Kwame's choice of attire not only celebrated his deep appreciation for African heritage but also solidified his reputation as a fashion icon, further enriching Ghana's vibrant entertainment scene.

His thoughtful expression of cultural pride left a lasting impression, reminding onlookers of the powerful connection between art, fashion, and identity.

The Instagram video is below:

Okyeame Kwame celebrates his wedding anniversary

On January 16, 2025, Ghanaian artist Kwame Nsiah-Apau, better known by his stage as Okyeame Kwame, and his beautiful wife Annica Nsiah-Apau commemorated their sixteenth wedding anniversary in style.

The celebrity couple posed in front of the famous museum in New York City rocking white ensembles to celebrate the anniversary.

Check out the photos below:

MC Portfolio lauds Okyeame Kwame

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MC Portfolio, who acknowledged Okyeame Kwame as Ghana's finest rapper ever in an interview.

The promoter and influencer in show business believed that Okyeame Kwame was superior to his contemporaries in all facets of music.

Some Ghanaians reacted to MC Portfolio's comments about Okyemae Kwame's relevance in the music Industry on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh