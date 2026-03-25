A heartbreaking video of Naomi Donkor weeping after the death of Captain Frank Donkor has stirred widespread sympathy online

Captain Donkor and his brother died in a microlight crash near Tema Community 1, prompting a condolence visit by NDC officials led by Julius Debrah

The video of Naomi Donkor weeping stirred a deeply emotional response from Ghanaians, who flooded social media with prayers and messages of comfort

A video of Captain Frank Donkor’s wife weeping inconsolably after his death, while being consoled by her father-in-law, has surfaced on social media and stirred deep emotions.

Captain Frank Donkor’s Wife weeps bitterly as NDC officials visit the bereaved family after her husband's death in a plane crash. Image credit: @sheloveshebron1, @emmanuelasante2701

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian pilot and flight instructor, Captain Donkor, and his junior brother, Elijah, were killed on Monday, March 16, 2026, when a microlight aircraft they were travelling in crashed near Tema Community 1.

The duo were the sons of the renowned Ghanaian man of God, Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, founder of the Hebron Prayer Camp and formerly of the Church of Pentecost, Ghana.

Frank Donkor’s wife weeps amid NDC visit

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) visited the home of Elder Frank Donkor and his family to commiserate with them on the tragic loss of their sons.

The delegation was led by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, and other leading members of the party and government.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Captain Frank Donkor’s wife, Naomi, was seen arriving to take her seat for the meeting with the delegation.

She shed inconsolable tears over her profound loss and was consoled by her father-in-law, Elder Frank Donkor.

The heartwrenching scene stirred emotional reactions among Ghanaians on social media, with many expressing their condolences to Naomi and praying for God’s strength for her.

The TikTok video of Naomi Donkor weeping inconsolably over her husband’s death is below.

Naomi Donkor eulogises husband

After her husband’s death, Naomi Donkor took to social media to mourn him in an emotional video that also triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians.

In the video, shared to her official TikTok page, Captain Frank and Naomi Donkor were seen in different scenes enjoying their time together as a couple.

Scenes in the video included them posing beside a helicopter, spending time at the beach, signing their marriage register, and dancing at their December 2025 wedding ceremony.

The TikTok video shared by Naomi Donkor mourning Captain Frank is below.

Reactions to Captain Frank Donkor’s wife weeping

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Captain Frank Donkor’s wife, Naomi, weeping inconsolably over his death.

His😍Fav🫂galll🔐❤️❤️‍🔥 said:

"Awwww, Naomi. Sorry, ok 🥹😭."

Precious vee❤️💕 wrote:

"May God comfort you, sister Naomi🙏😢😭."

Ruth Suits and More commented:

"May the Lord grant you comfort and strength, dear sister, 💔😭. It’s well."

naominyarkoh said:

"My namesake🥰, sending you a lot of hugs 🤗 😌❤️. It’s well 🙏."

Elder Frank Donkor weeps during a worship session at the Hebron Prayer Camp after his sons' tragic death. Image credit: ElderFrankDonkor, @switchfocus/Instagram, @gossips24tv/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Elder Frank Donkor weeps during service

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Frank Donkor's father, Elder Frank Donkor, wept during a recent church service held at the Hebron Prayer Camp.

In a video, the man of God was seen leading a worship session and pouring out his grief through tears and music, sparking emotional responses on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh