The musician in his interview noted that he was positive going into the awards show because he knew he deserved to win the coveted title

When asked if he would have felt cheated if the award had gone to someone else, King Promise swerved the question, saying we would never know

Ghanaian musician King Promise has said he was sure he would win Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards. He made the statement in an exclusive interview with TV3’s Cookie Tee on New Day on Monday, May 12, 2025.

The singer explained that he went into the awards show with a positive mindset because he believed his work throughout the year had earned him the win. He said he does not believe in negative thinking or hearsay, so he chose to stay focused and confident.

King Promise said his main focus has always been the music, not the drama or attention around the industry. According to him, his latest album performed well, and that gave him the assurance he needed.

When asked how he would have felt if he had lost the award, he avoided giving a direct answer. He said there was no need to talk about what didn’t happen.

King Promise, whose real name is Gregory Bortey Newman, was announced Artiste of the Year at the awards event held on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Grand Arena in Accra. He was among the favourites for the award after a strong year marked by hit songs, successful shows, and international recognition.

His music, which blends highlife, afrobeat, and R&B, has grown in popularity both in Ghana and abroad. He also worked with top African stars and other international stars, helping to push his brand to a wider audience.

King Promise’s album during the year under review received high praise and achieved strong streaming numbers. His live shows were also well-attended, showing his growing fan base and impact on the music scene.

King Promise comments on TGMA win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ewra_abena said:

"From next year going who they give the award to I don’t care anymore cos my 5 star ⭐️ has taken his ❤️."

i_am_efyaserwaabempah wrote:

"Goosebumps 😍😍 am so happy you won😍😍 well deserved 👏😍 @ king promise."

Source: YEN.com.gh