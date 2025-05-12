Stonebwoy Drops Heartwarming Message After Successful TGMA

Stonebwoy has dropped a heartwarming message after the success of the just-ended 26th TGMA, expressing pride in the event

The popular dancehall musician won three awards at the prestigious event, but missed out on the coveted Artiste of the Year award to King Promise

He also took the opportunity to thank his fans for their support and belief in his brand and the heartwarming message pleased Ghanaians

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has reacted to the just-ended 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) with a message that has touched many fans.

The popular musician won three awards on the night but missed out on the top award, Artiste of the Year, which went to King Promise. In a post shared after the event, Stonebwoy said the awards reminded him why he began his music journey, not just for fame, but because of the hard work and sacrifice that go into building a lasting career.

He also praised his fans, known as BHIM Nation, for their continuous support. According to him, their belief in his brand keeps him going. He promised to keep representing Ghana and Africa on the global stage. In his post he wrote:

"Every year @GHMusicAwards reminds me why we started — not just for the lights and the applause, but for the years of work, sacrifice, and perseverance that goes into it. The journey surely honours consistency and longevity. I’ll forever hoist the flag of Ghana and Africa without a doubt. BIGGEST Love goes to all BHIMNATION whose support fuels the THE STONEBWOY legacy."

Stonebwoy’s post received positive reactions, with many Ghanaians praising him for showing maturity and humility, even though he did not win the biggest award of the night.

The 2025 TGMA saw King Promise crowned Artiste of the Year after a strong run over the past year. He also won Best Afropop Song for Coco, Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year, and Album/EP of the Year for True to Self. His album was praised for its sound and relatable themes.

The awards night also saw performances from top artistes, including King Promise, whose performance got celebrities and fans on their feet.

Stonebwoy's message about.TGMA stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

thatdaywillcme said:

"Now your pain stop now ,you come they write, you get matter for your head nobody can understand,king promise shorkorshorkor kuala dey for you🤣🤣🤣🤣new king in town the chosen one @stonebwoy."

bigup wrote:

"Comparing u to wale Longevity should be omitted please, everything u are seeing in your career is just some people trying to make our king react, but them chop u big time this year 😂."

Stonebwoy's performance stirs reactions

Stonebwoy's performance at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) was widely acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

He opened his set with the spiritually charged Send Dem, accompanied by dramatic thunder and lightning visuals, and concluded with the vibrant party anthem Jejereje.

YEN.com.gh reported that throughout his act, he paid homage to Ghanaian music heritage by celebrating hiplife legends like 2Toff.

