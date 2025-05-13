Ghanaian comedian Funny Face's baby mama has blasted Africa World Airlines for missing out on the 2025 TGMA

Vanessa Nicole has explained to her fans that the airlines left her bag in Kumasi after she landed in Accra

Some social media users have reacted to Vanessa Nicole's live TikTok video, which has gone viral on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Vanessa Nicole has publicly expressed her frustration over her inability to attend the highly anticipated 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, held on May 10 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The actress, known for her relationship with comic actor Funny Face, blasted Africa World Airlines, citing inadequate treatment of passengers during her recent travel experience.

In a viral video that has garnered significant attention, Nicole explained that her flight was delayed for more than six hours, causing her to miss the awards ceremony completely.

The mother-of-two explained that the airline took her luggage to Kumasi upon arriving in Accra, while she remained stranded in Accra.

During a heated confrontation with airline personnel, Nicole demanded the immediate return of her misplaced luggage and sought a refund for the inconvenience she had endured.

In her impassioned plea, she explained the agony of waiting for hours without clear communication from the airline, despite their repeated assurances that the situation would be resolved shortly.

“How could I possibly be here in Accra while my bag is in Kumasi?” she exclaimed in disbelief. “This is unacceptable! I don’t care how you resolve it or where you have to fetch it from—I need my bag back and I want my money. I’m not willing to wait a week for this; I need it handled immediately!”

Nicole’s outburst highlights not only her personal frustration but also raises concerns about the customer service practices within the airline industry, particularly during critical events when travel logistics play a vital role in ensuring that passengers arrive on time.

The incident has sparked conversations around accountability and the treatment of passengers by airlines, especially in West Africa.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video on Instagram YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

humblego stated:

"Plot twist… Funny face is in charge of baggage claim at African Airline 🤔."

Kofi_currency20 stated:

Why dem tag funny face ? Enor easy o

Doitlike_kelly stated:

"Come again next season, this nor fights 😂😂😂😂."

Oyenyamekye stated:

"Why tag funny face now?"

Ms Felly1 stated:

"You won’t understand her if that happens to you. I’ve experienced that before. Reaching your destination without your bags is the worse thing you would ever experience."

edwardaganesh stated:

"She couldn’t join TGMAs 😂😂😂."

