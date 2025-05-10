A Ghanaian woman has called out Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah after thieves broke into her shop

The hardworking woman stated in the viral video that she had high hopes that her spiritual leader's picture would protect her against physical and spiritual attack

A female shop owner has expressed her deep disappointment and frustration with her spiritual leader, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, after a robbery occurred in her clothing store while his portrait was displayed prominently on the wall.

In a heartfelt and emotional video that has gone viral on social media platform X, she described the distressing events that unfolded while she was at home recovering from an illness.

During her time away from the shop, she received a series of alarming phone calls that alerted her to the burglary.

When she rushed back to her store, the sight that greeted her was devastating. Her shop had been ransacked, and every item she had worked hard to stock had been stolen.

The shop, once filled with carefully curated clothing, was left empty, representing a significant financial loss for her after investing her savings into the business.

In the poignant video, the devastated owner was heard weeping openly, her voice thick with sorrow as she questioned her faith in Adom Kyei Duah.

“God, I feel like I am at the end of my rope. I’ve been ill and confined to my home for over a week. To suddenly receive calls about my shop being robbed is heartbreaking. I hurried back only to find that thieves had taken everything. Adom Nyame, where are you? You were supposed to protect me! I hung your picture in my shop, believing it would shield me from harm. Yet, I was betrayed in my time of need.”

With tears streaming down her face, she pleaded for divine intervention, expressing her anguish over not only her situation but also the loss of others who may have been affected.

“They took everything. God, please help me! I trusted in your image for safety, but where were you when I needed your protection the most?".

Her heart-wrenching words resonate with many who witness her plight, raising questions about faith, protection, and the unanticipated trials that can befall us.

The viral video is below:

