Abu Trica's son, in a viral video shared by his mother, Queenie, enjoyed his father's wealth as he played in the compound of the businessman's grand home

In a video, the happy little boy played inside the luxurious home and at a point on the compound, holding the car keys to Abu Trica's newly purchased G Wagon

In the comments section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, many Ghanaians were happy to see the young boy live life to the fullest

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of Abu Trica’s young son playing inside the compound of his father’s mansion has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok by the boy’s mother, Queenie, showed the child holding the keys to Abu Trica’s new Mercedes-Benz G Wagon.

Abu Trica's son lives lavish in viral video. Photo source: queenie1

Source: Instagram

In the video, the boy could be seen happily running around inside the house and later stepping into the compound, where he held the keys to the newly purchased 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG. Many Ghanaians in the comments section were excited to see the boy enjoying a luxurious lifestyle.

Abu Trica, a businessman and real estate investor based in Swedru, recently added the white G Wagon to his collection of expensive cars. The vehicle arrived in Ghana and was cleared from the Tema Port on March 15, 2025. A video of the car being driven out of a container at the port showed several bystanders capturing the moment with their phones.

When the vehicle arrived, Abu Trica test-drove the vehicle around the port to confirm everything was working properly. The G Wagon is the latest in a line of luxury cars owned by the businessman.

In June 2024, he made headlines after clearing a Lamborghini Urus, which reportedly cost $450,000 (GH₵6.8 million) including duties. That vehicle joined his BMW i8, making his garage one of the flashiest in Swedru.

Abu Trica, the wealthy Swedru millionaire. Photo source: abutrica09

Source: Facebook

Abu Trica's son warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@Idyllicbea20 said::

"Very classic and beautiful, 😊 my regards to my baby boy. 😊 Love you my queen."

@PRETTY🥰BOYS❤️‍🩹GANG said:

"Son of rich man🥳 Cheers to more fruitful years ahead 💎🚘🫡✅🎉@Selasie🧃🇬🇭: The way u don’t brag on theses social media platforms is something other girls should learn."

@Akosuah_el😘:

"Favourite couples who don’t talk much, but their actions talk for them.❤️😊👌"

@BIG ESINAM 💜💜💜💜🧸:

"Money is indeed Good , God bless us all😭🙏🏾"

"@LOWEPOOLS88: Please sis tell my brother that that LÖWE POOLS want to give him a suitable pool table for his hall for free."

Abu Trica flaunts wealth in viral video

YEN.com.gh also reported that Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica once again captured public attention recently by displaying his extraordinary wealth on social media.

In a recent video shared on Instagram, he was seen unpacking bundles of GH¢200 notes from a blue bag, amounting to an estimated GH¢1.6 million.

The video, which quickly went viral, sparked both admiration and scepticism among Ghanaians, with many questioning the source of his wealth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh