Captain Caesar, a Ghanaian TikTok star in the UK, is trending after he opened up about the treatment he received from his partner

He lamented that his obroni partner threw him out of their home because he failed to adhere to an instruction to wash the dishes

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their thoughts on the ordeal faced by Captain Caesar

Captain Caesar, a Ghanaian TikToker based in the UK, took to social media to share a setback he suffered in his relationship.

In an emotional post on the platform, he stated that he was sent packing from his house in Manchester by his white partner.

Captain Caesar cries out as his obroni lover kicks him out of their home over domestic chores. Photo credit: @Captain Caesar/Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the outspoken social commentator said it all started when he posted a photo of his mother on social media, on Mother's Day, a move which was questioned by his obroni partner.

Captain Caesar said his partner, while leaving for work the next day, instructed him to wash the dishes immediately.

He said that while he was on TikTok Live sharing his views on the trending saga involving Sammy Gyamfi and Agradaa, he received a call from his aggrieved partner, scolding him for not following her instructions and asking him to pack out of the house.

"Her mother also called, telling me to adhere to what her daughter had said, especially after she threatened to get the police involved," he said.

Captain Caesar laments his current situation after the joy of interacting with Cristiano Ronaldo's and his son. Photo credit: @crjuniorr/Instagram

Captain Caesar, in another video, complained that he had checked into a hotel and was stranded.

At the time of writing this report, the TikTok video had raked in over 5,000 likes and 100 comments.

Reactions to Captain Caesar’s heartbreak story

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have sympathised with him over his ordeal.

Yaw Dwarkwaa replied:

"Bra fie, come and marry a Ghanaian lady who will truly love and respect you."

Nana One Online replied:

"Obroni awadeɛ is more dangerous than entering a one-chance car in Nigeria."

kingNarrow88 stated:

"I always say, be careful how you treat a person because you don’t know who’s going to help you in the future."

Kiddo stated:

"Please, if you want to help him, you can—but don’t make the mistake of taking him to your place."

KOFI BOAKYE YIADOM added:

"Let’s try to help our bro wai. I think he got a small girl to be with—then all his mental illness will go and he’ll come back home."

nanayaabosslady replied:

"Ah, so he was staying with the woman all this while and insulting you? By the way, help him."

Captain Caesar eulogises Adwenpahene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Captain Caesar's sorrow over the passing of fellow content creator Adewnepahene.

The TikTok sensation, in a trending video, opened up about how his late colleague helped him relocate abroad.

Amid tears, Captain Caesar extended his sympathy to the family of his friend, who was based in Germany at the time.

