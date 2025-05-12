The red carpet at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) included a variety of fashion triumphs and failures

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's wife and other female stars looked uncomfortable in their designer gowns

Some social media users have commented on the viral videos that GH Kwaku posted on his Instagram page

Most Ghanaians were disappointed after their favourite celebrities attended the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards in simple outfits.

Some fashion critics compared their looks to popular Nigerian stars who graced the red carpet at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, which took place on May 10, the same day as the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Archipalago, King Paluta, Lydia Forson and other worst-dressed stars at the 2025 TGMAs. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

A handful of Ghanaian stars, including nominees, planned their looks to showcase their showstopping looks on the red carpet.

Some of the attire that the celebrities wore provoked controversy and criticism on social media. Here are some of the most talked-about fashion-related incidents on the red carpet.

Internet sensation Archipalago rocks jeans

Ghanaian internet sensation Archipalago looked dapper in a white sleeveless sweatshirt and white denim jeans at the 2025 Telecel Ghana music awards.

He wore an expensive necklace and matching earrings and styled his look with black sunglasses to accompany Kweku Smoke to receive his award for the Best Rapper of the Year.

King Paluta rocks a suit

Ghanaian musician Thomas Adjei Wireko, popularly called King Paluta, looked dapper in a stylish top, jacket and matching trousers to receive his award at the 2025 TGMAs.

King Paluta turned heads with his new hairstyle and jewellery set as he mounted the stage to receive the award for the Most Popular song of the year.

Lydia Forson rocks a lace dress

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson arrived on the red carpet in a glittering lace dress that flaunted her fine legs.

The beauty entrepreneur looked gorgeous in a short curly hairstyle and flawless makeup look as she strutted in elegant high heels.

Member of parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogun, John Dumelo, donned a black kaftan and Mobutu hat to the star-studded event.

Adwoa Tee flaunts her legs

Ghanaian influencer Adwoa Tee looked terrific in a green thigh-high gown to the 2025 Telecel Ghana music awards.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after the video surfaced online. Some stated that she wore heavy makeup that didn't blend with her skin tone.

King Promise rocks a designer jacket

According to some fashion critics, 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, King Promise, did not put much effort into his look.

The Terminator hitmaker wore a simple white long-sleeve shirt, red tie, jacket and denim jeans on the red carpet.

The 29-year-old completed his look with expensive black boots as he arrived with his team on the red carpet.

Fameye dons a classy striped suit

Ghanaian musician Fameye showed off his skin on the red carpet at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards before his electrifying performance on stage.

He wore a tailored-to-fit suit and red shiny pointed boots that matched perfectly with his look at the music awards show.

Best-dressed stars at the TGMAs

