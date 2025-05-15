Media personality, Cookie Tee =,, got many people laughing hard when she shared a video of herself enjoying a plate of kenkey

Cookie Tee, who was recently appointed as the CEO of Nineteen57 Events, performed a kenkey-themed parody of a popular song as she showed off what was on her plate

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as people spoke about her love for food

Celebrated media personality Cookie Tee, who was recently appointed as the CEO of Nineteen57 Events, proved that she was a lover of Ga kenkey when she shared a video of her enjoying the famous locally made Ghanaian dish.

Cookie Tee enjoys kenkey

On Cookie Tee's Instagram, she shared a heartwarming video of herself enjoying a ball of kenkey, a meal known to the Ga people located in the Greater Accra part of Ghana.

In the video, she sang the remade version of South African music producer, Tyler ICU's Mnike, which features DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Tumelo_za, Ceeka Rsa and Tyrone Dee.

In the remade version of the song made by a male Ghanaian TikToker, he replaced the Mniké hook of the song with kenkey while following the song's rhythm.

The fashionable TV3 presenter made strange and funny faces in the video as she brought the large fish closer to the camera.

Captioning the video, she told her millions of fans that it was not her real face, as she added three laughing emojis to indicate that it was a lighthearted moment she displayed in the video.

"I promise this is not my real face 🤣🤣🤣."

Cookie Tee eats Ga kenkey

Reactions to the video of Cookie Tee eating kenkey

Media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti and several others thronged to the comment section to share how the video made them laugh.

Several laughing emojis filled the comment section as people talked about Cookie Tee being a lover of food.

The hilarious reactions of social media users to Cookie Tee's video are below:

oheneyere_gifty_anti said:

"Ei ei ei my Cookie 😂😂."

tv3_ghana said:

"Admin watching you like 😂👀."

vicamichaels said:

"Foodie!😅By their plates we shall know them."

beautiful_thelma said:

"The dress de3 my size paaaaa . The food nu hmmmm I wish 😆."

glamandglow_beautyhub_ said:

"The best kenkey is in cookie’s house 🙌🙌😂😂😂."

mr_principle93 said:

"Bossu whhyyyy noowwwww😂😂😂😂."

velma_thephilanthropist said:

"Cookie we welcome you to GA Mashie empire, come and join the Ga sisters 😂😂."

Pictures of Cookie Tee

