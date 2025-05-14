Kumawood actor Dr Likee, who is also known as Akabenezer, sparked laughter when actress Diana Asamoah shared a video of him cross-dressing for a new skit

While on set, Diana and others recorded a video snippet of Dr Likee flaunting his feminine looks in a backless dress, wig and heavy makeup

The video got many people laughing hard, while others applauded his creativity and the lengths to which he goes to make people laugh

YouTuber and comic actor Dr Likee got many people laughing when a video of him crossdressing in an upcoming skit surfaced on social media.

Ras Nene's funny skit

Newly wedded Kumawood actress Diana Asamoah took to her TIkTok account to share a snippet of the upcoming skit Dr Likee was working on.

The Kumawood actor was dressed in feminine attire. He wore a fitted backless dress that showed off his muscled and well-defined back.

He wore a pair of black boots and accessorised his look by carrying a big and colourful handbag. His makeup was not perfectly done despite using a lot of products on his face.

Showing off his feminine look, Diana Asamoah, who plays the role of Opoku Bilson's sugar mummy in the Kumawood industry, was seen cheering on Dr Likee.

She urged him to turn his back and shake his backside and to show off his beautiful looks while others who were on set joined in, laughed and took videos.

Reactions to Dr Likee's funny video

The funny video got many people laughing hard as they likened Dr Likee's composure and walk to that of sensational gospel singer Diana Asamoah.

Others also hailed the Kumawood actor for going at lengths to create funny skits for his followers.

Below are the selected reactions of social media users to the video of Dr Likee cross-dressing posted on actress Diana Asamoah's TikTok:

Snapchat: qudii_33 said:

"The fact that he doesn’t laugh😹😹😹"

Nana Yeboah Costive said:

"Who else noticed that he was walking like Evangelist Diana Asamoah🤣."

Qwecyellis said:

"Low key !!! Fooling ain’t easy."

Akua Pokuaa 💞💞❤❤💞💞😘😘 said:

"Eeeeiii Aga 🤣🤣🤣Agartha bawi333🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Adwoa Jewels❤️💕🎀 said:

"He always make us laugh but he will never laugh 🤭."

@🦋🦋Efya❤️ said:

"Imagine this is ur serious boyfriend 😹💔."

Clane said:

"Akabenezer never disappoint🤣🤣"

Lamba 🎉said:

"You this Man,I don’t even know what to say 😂😂😂Aka to the world 🔥🔥."

Akabenezer reacts to his obituary poster

YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian YouTuber and comic actor Akabenezer, also known as Dr Likee, stirred deep emotions online after reacting to a startling sight of his obituary poster displayed in public.

In a viral video, the comic actor broke down in tears as he reflected on the fleeting nature of life and how society reacts to someone's passing. He also touched on how the affairs of the deceased often become a matter of public discussion and business.

The video sparked mixed reactions across social media. While some questioned why Akabenezer would create and display such a poster, others applauded its powerful message.

