Ghanaian media personality Shirley E. F. Tibilla, widely recognized as Cookie Tee has been appointed as the CEO of Nineteen57 Events

The TV3 presenter and Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host would organise the biggest fashion show in Ghana with her team

Some social media have congratulated television personality Cookie Tee on her new appointment

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee has been appointed as the chief executive officer of Nineteen57 Events, the organisers of Rhythms On Da Runway.

Shirley E. F. Tibilla, widely recognized as Cookie Tee, has become popular in the Ghanaian entertainment industry for her dynamic presence and engaging personality.

TV3 Presenter Cookie Tee gets a new appointment at Nineteen57 Events. Photo credit: cookieteegh.

Source: Instagram

Cookie Tee's appointment has heralded an exciting new chapter for Nineteen57 Events, as the brand gears up to elevate its mission of innovation, inspiration, and global influence within fashion, music, and cultural storytelling.

Cookie Tee gets a new appointment

Some social media users have commented on Ameyaw Debrah's post. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

theglobalteacher_ stated:

"😢😢😢😢😢😢 What a deserving woman. ❤️."

neekstudio_official stated:

"Woooow my Tee2.. congratulations 🔥❤️ let The work begin 😍😍👏👏 @cookieteegh."

epixodemusic stated:

"Congrats."

esi.darkwah stated:

"Excited much 😍 Congrats Gorgeous @cookieteegh ❤️💫."

alexadu stated:

"Congrats @cookieteegh 🎊."

Who is Cookie Tee

Cookie Tee has been named among the celebrated Ghanaian media personalities, actresses, television hosts, and philanthropists, whose vibrant presence has captivated audiences across the nation.

She is a proud alumna of the University of Ghana, where she earned her degrees in Theatre Arts and Political Science, equipping her with a unique blend of creative and analytical skills.

Over the years, she has become one of Ghana’s most respected and admired media icons, with a career spanning over a decade.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee's career milestone

Cookie Tee has gained widespread recognition as the co-host of TV3’s flagship morning show, New Day, where her charisma and ability to connect with viewers have made her a household name.

In addition to her television work, Cookie Tee has headlined some of the most prestigious events in the country, including the 3Music Awards, Ghana Club 100 Awards, Radio and Television Personality Awards, and the Ghana Event Awards, showcasing her versatility and appeal in various formats.

The Instagram video is below:

Cookie Tee donates to the needy

Beyond her work in entertainment, Cookie Tee is the visionary founder of Mabel’s Angels Foundation, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth through educational initiatives, mentorship programs, and community outreach.

Her commitment to impact-driven leadership aligns perfectly with Nineteen57 Events’ goal of merging cultural initiatives with purposeful outcomes.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee slays on the red carpet

As a style icon and trusted brand ambassador, Cookie Tee is set to steer Nineteen57 Events into a dynamic new era defined by creativity, authenticity, and excellence. Her deep understanding of both the cultural landscape and the needs of the community positions her uniquely to amplify the brand's mission and vision.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee features in the Shampaign movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee, who posted one of her old movies on Instagram.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in an elegant outfit and flawless makeup in the Shampaign movie produced by Shirley Frimpong Manso.

Some social media users have commented on the short movie clip that Cookie Tee posted on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh