Osei Kwame Despite, in a video shared by UTV Ghana, surprised many with his farming skills as he wielded a cutlass and cut down a plantain branch

The wealthy businessman was clad in a professional white shirt, trousers and black sandals, which was an unusual choice of outfit for the activity he was engaged in

Reacting to the video, many Ghanaians were surprised to see the rich businessman energetically engage in farming and also pointed out his unconventional outfit choice

Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has impressed many Ghanaians after a video of him cutting down a plantain branch with a cutlass surfaced online.

The video, shared by UTV Ghana, showed the wealthy entrepreneur dressed in a white shirt, trousers, and black sandals — an outfit usually worn in an office or formal setting. Despite the unusual attire for such an activity, he handled the cutlass with ease and confidence as he chopped down the plantain.

Many Ghanaians were surprised to see the respected businessman actively taking part in farm work, especially while dressed in such formal clothing. Social media users reacted with both admiration and amusement, pointing out the contrast between his outfit and the physical work he was doing.

Though the video caught many off guard, Osei Kwame Despite’s interest in agriculture is not new. In 2023, he and his close business partner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, showed great interest in the investment in a large poultry farm that uses cage-free housing. The farm is considered one of the most modern in Ghana and supports the country’s efforts to improve food production.

This interest in agriculture, especially in promoting cage-free systems, has been praised as a step towards improving animal welfare and boosting the economy.

Despite's famring skills sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

reynoldsmends1 said:

"Only one fold and u are appreciating him, I have more than that."

rexbaron25 commented:

"Wearing white to harvest Plantain. We shall get there too🙏."

Onas_foods commented:

"Ootwa ay3 d3n? Wob) bra a,somebody has to cut br)de3 for you,maybe he’s using it to release stress."

Khemical3310 said:

"Rich man dey cut plantain plus white shirt, poverty na bad thing chale."

agyenimaa commented:

"Only Despite will wear white shirt to harvest plantain 🤌."

fosua____said:

"I have been cutting down plantains for over 10 years now una no post me Rich man cut 1 plantain and it’s news torre😢."

Despite's Cybertruck gets stuck

YEN.com.gh also reported that Dr Osei Kwame Despite struggled as he drove his Tesla Cybertruck on a bad road.

The businessman encountered challenges as he tried to move his car from a narrow path and exit a neighbourhood with his friends.

The video showing Dr Osei Kwame Despite's struggles on the bad road with his Tesla Cybertruck garnered massive reactions on social media.

