Dr Osei Kwame Despite attended a funeral service with some members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club at Tanoso

The businessman, in a video, was spotted attempting to manoeuvre his Tesla Cybertruck as he got stuck in a tight corner on a narrow, dilapidated street

The video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite driving the Tesla Cybertruck on the street garnered reactions on social media

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite has courted attention after a video of him driving his expensive Tesla Cybertruck on a dilapidated road surfaced on social media.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite spotted with his Tesla Cybertruck on a bad road during a funeral service in Tanoso. Photo source: @benjaminasarebenj

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Despite Group of Companies attended a funeral service with some members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club at Tanoso in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Dr Osei Kwame Despite was spotted attempting to manoeuvre his Tesla Cybertruck as he got stuck in a tight corner on a narrow, dilapidated street.

The renowned businessman managed to get the car out and drove off with some associates who were riding in the car with him.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s sighting with his Tesla Cybertruck marked the car’s public appearance in recent months. He was spotted with the car in public at the Asante Mampong Queen Mother Nana Agyakoma Difie II's 25th anniversary Thanksgiving service on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Osei Kwame Despite buys Tesla Cybertruck

The renowned millionaire made the headlines in October 2024 after he purchased the expensive car.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite attends an event in Asante Mampong with his Cybertruck. Photo source: @thepalaceview

He became the first Ghanaian to own the luxury Cybertruck and was the talk of the town when it arrived in Ghana.

The renowned millionaire publicly unveiled the vehicle at the funeral of Ghanaian oil and gas entrepreneur Kofi Amoa-Abban’s mother, Letitia Amoa-Abban.

At the time, the luxury Tesla Cybertruck cost between $81,895 (equivalent to GH¢1,318,869.02) and $101,985 (equivalent to GH¢1,642,406.21). Therefore, it was speculated that the price of Osei Kwame Despite's vehicle fell within this range.

The Despite Media CEO received a massive reception from a crowd who gathered to catch a glimpse of it as it cruised through the streets. Driving the vehicle was Despite's long-time friend, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, who was spotted behind the wheel of the expensive model.

In another video, the business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite was pulled over by Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) officials while driving his new Tesla Cybertruck on the streets of Accra.

Watch the video below:

Reaction to Despite driving Cybertruck on road

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

TRINITY commented:

"This car get senses and you dey direct am lol 😂 Africa people Paa."

Kwajo CM said:

"Abeg, the car has 360 cameras."

bullionvankay wrote:

"You don’t direct Tesla cars bro."

Horic Ampofo flaunts Tesla Cybertruck

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Horic Ampofo flaunted a Tesla Cybertruck as he appeared in town.

In a video, the CEO of Horic Motors courted massive attention as he drove his car past many people on the street.

The video of Horic Ampofo flaunting his new Tesla Cybertruck garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

