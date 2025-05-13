Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s Tesla Cybertruck Seen on Bad Road During Funeral Service in Tanoso
- Dr Osei Kwame Despite attended a funeral service with some members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club at Tanoso
- The businessman, in a video, was spotted attempting to manoeuvre his Tesla Cybertruck as he got stuck in a tight corner on a narrow, dilapidated street
- The video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite driving the Tesla Cybertruck on the street garnered reactions on social media
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite has courted attention after a video of him driving his expensive Tesla Cybertruck on a dilapidated road surfaced on social media.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Despite Group of Companies attended a funeral service with some members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club at Tanoso in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Dr Osei Kwame Despite was spotted attempting to manoeuvre his Tesla Cybertruck as he got stuck in a tight corner on a narrow, dilapidated street.
The renowned businessman managed to get the car out and drove off with some associates who were riding in the car with him.
Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s sighting with his Tesla Cybertruck marked the car’s public appearance in recent months. He was spotted with the car in public at the Asante Mampong Queen Mother Nana Agyakoma Difie II's 25th anniversary Thanksgiving service on Saturday, February 8, 2025.
Osei Kwame Despite buys Tesla Cybertruck
The renowned millionaire made the headlines in October 2024 after he purchased the expensive car.
He became the first Ghanaian to own the luxury Cybertruck and was the talk of the town when it arrived in Ghana.
The renowned millionaire publicly unveiled the vehicle at the funeral of Ghanaian oil and gas entrepreneur Kofi Amoa-Abban’s mother, Letitia Amoa-Abban.
At the time, the luxury Tesla Cybertruck cost between $81,895 (equivalent to GH¢1,318,869.02) and $101,985 (equivalent to GH¢1,642,406.21). Therefore, it was speculated that the price of Osei Kwame Despite's vehicle fell within this range.
The Despite Media CEO received a massive reception from a crowd who gathered to catch a glimpse of it as it cruised through the streets. Driving the vehicle was Despite's long-time friend, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, who was spotted behind the wheel of the expensive model.
In another video, the business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite was pulled over by Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) officials while driving his new Tesla Cybertruck on the streets of Accra.
Watch the video below:
Reaction to Despite driving Cybertruck on road
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
TRINITY commented:
"This car get senses and you dey direct am lol 😂 Africa people Paa."
Kwajo CM said:
"Abeg, the car has 360 cameras."
bullionvankay wrote:
"You don’t direct Tesla cars bro."
Horic Ampofo flaunts Tesla Cybertruck
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Horic Ampofo flaunted a Tesla Cybertruck as he appeared in town.
In a video, the CEO of Horic Motors courted massive attention as he drove his car past many people on the street.
The video of Horic Ampofo flaunting his new Tesla Cybertruck garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh