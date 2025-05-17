A video of Ibrahim Mahama’s talented son, Michael Amer, displaying his football prowess has stirred excitement online

In the clip, the young baller effortlessly weaved through defenders with flair and confidence, leaving many in awe of his talent

He had previously expressed his desire to pursue a professional career abroad, with an unnamed German club showing interest in him

In a world where surnames often define destiny, Michael Amer Mahama is crafting a unique narrative.

The talented teenager, son of Ghanaian billionaire Ibrahim Mahama, is veering away from the polished boardrooms of his father’s vast empire into the gritty, demanding world of professional football.

Ibrahim Mahama’s son, Michael Amer Mahama, is touted as one of the budding under-20 footballers in the country. Photo credit: @bigmuello/X and ibrahim_mahama_71/Instagram.

Michael Amer charts a career path away from his father's business legacy

While his father has built an influential legacy across mining, construction, and agribusiness, Amer is steadily rising in a contrasting arena — one defined by boots, tactics, and touchlines.

His selection for Ghana’s Under-20 national team for the soon-to-end U-20 Africa Cup of Nations offered a glimpse into his growing football journey.

After the Black Satellites secured gold at the 2023 African Games and a runner-up finish in the WAFU Zone B Championship, expectations were understandably high.

However, the continental adventure ended on a disappointing note, with Ghana exiting at the quarter-final stage after a familiar heartbreak — a penalty shootout.

Michael Amer's performance for Ghana at U-20 AFCON

Amer was handed limited minutes to showcase his potential in Ghana's botched attempt to qualify for the U-20 World Cup.

He was left on the bench during the matches against DR Congo and Senegal, only making a brief appearance — under two minutes — in the 1-0 win over the Central African Republic.

Michael Amer tried to wriggle his way from Central African Republic defender Junior Guiningbi-Yapou. Photo credit: @bigmuello/X.

It was a subdued tournament for a player many had hoped to see flourish on the continental stage.

Michael Amer destroys defenders with insane dribble

Despite the lack of action at the tournament, a recently surfaced clip of Amer in club action has reignited conversations about his talent.

The footage, seen by YEN.com.gh, captures the young forward in full flight — weaving past defenders with explosive pace and control.

His dribbling, while eye-catching, was also purposeful, capped with a pinpoint assist that underscored his vision and end-product.

Fans praise Ibrahim Mahama's football talent

The video has since gone viral, drawing admiration from fans on social media. Viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their impressions:

@danchuor_mark :

"Wow he is good."

@scanty1655 joked:

"As he go school he go learn ball ein old boy sheda pay lecturers to teach him ball."

@Kaalu999 kept it short:

"He be baller."

@fidelisadu wished him well:

"All the best man."

What does the future hold for Michael Amer?

With Ghana missing out on a spot at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile later this year, questions have been raised about the pathways available for emerging stars like Amer.

Yet, the Nice Ibrahim Sports Club prospect appears unshaken.

In an interview with MO TV, the young attacker confirmed receiving an offer from a German outfit and hinted at sealing a move when the current season concludes.

Michael Amer labelled most skillful dribbler

In a different report, YEN.com.gh shared that teenage talent Michael Amer has caught the attention of a FIFA-accredited photojournalist, earning glowing reviews.

Although his minutes have been limited at the ongoing U20 AFCON, Amer has already made a mark, being hailed as the most skillful dribbler in Ghana’s squad.

