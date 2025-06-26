Ghanaians shared their ideal dollar exchange rates for the cedi, with figures ranging from GH₵2 to GH₵9, reflecting diverse opinions on the economic situation

A TikTok video by content creator Youngboii showcased different responses, including plans to clear shopping carts on e-commerce platforms if the rate dropped

The video sparked online reactions, with netizens joking about the impact of exchange rates on international transactions

The Ghanaian Cedi–US Dollar exchange rate has recently become a topic of keen interest to many Ghanaians, including those who previously paid little attention, following the local currency's rally in recent months.

Debates on the exchange rate have featured prominently on social media, in public forums, and even on the streets, as traders grow increasingly aware of how to leverage it to their advantage.

In a video shared on TikTok, content creator Youngboii took to the streets of Ghana to gather public opinions as many Ghanaians expressed hope that the local currency would continue to gain against the dollar.

Respondents gave various preferred exchange rates, reflecting their optimism. One Ghanaian woman, when asked about her ideal rate, said she hoped the dollar would drop to GH₵2.

The interviewer reacted with surprise, prompting her to excitedly share what she would do in that scenario.

She said she would immediately clear her cart on Shein, a popular e-commerce platform for women's clothing and accessories. Her enthusiastic response sparked laughter and amusement among those present.

Ghanaians share ideal dollar exchange rate

Another lady was asked the same question. Her response was a more practical GH₵9.

While this figure might sound more achievable to her, she also had a similar plan in mind.

She was then asked what she would do if the dollar were to reach that rate. She stated that she’d take full advantage of the opportunity to go on a shopping spree and clear her cart on Farfetch, a global luxury fashion retailer.

A man present at the same area, asked about his opinion on the exchange rate, disclosed his preference for the dollar to drop to GH₵5.

The man explained he loves to order goods outside Ghana, and the lower the rate, the better it would be for him.

All three responses were laced with a sense of humour but also highlighted the growing impact of the cedi-dollar rate on daily life, especially for online shoppers in Ghana.

These opinions are in line with the general positive sentiment on the economy's performance that has led to Ghanaians to lavish praises on President John Dramani Mahama and Finance Minister Casiel Ato Forson.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to exchange rate discussions

The video gained traction quickly, generating conversation around the economic conditions in the country and the desire for the Ghanaian cedi to continue its strong performance against the world's strongest currencies, such as the dollar.

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions below.

nbalharry commented:

"60 cedis, I will be very happy because it's like you guys are not working internationally, you are only thinking of buying things."

Aku_Shika commented:

"2 cedis? How much will we get if they send us money ei.😭😂"

Yaababy commented:

"Because of my ex, I want it to drop to 1 gh."

Båbå Seidu wrote:

"1$ to 50 pesewas so that I can buy PS5 250¢.😂"

Jking commented:

"Make dollar reach 80ps so that I can buy a Toyota Vitz."

Cedi Appreciation: Ghanaian in Qatar returns home

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man working in Qatar lamented over the cedi's appreciation against the US dollar.

According to him, his earnings were affected because of the exchange rate.

Efo Banks suggested that his earnings had been wiped out due to the Qatari riyal’s fall against the cedi.

He said he would be packing up to return home, as working in Qatar no longer made financial sense to him.

