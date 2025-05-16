A Ghanaian woman has opened up about her challenges with the rise in the value of the Ghana cedi

In a now-viral video, the young woman openly criticised the development, stating that it was bad for people who receive money from abroad

Netizens who saw the video of the woman speaking about the development expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

A Ghanaian woman has gone viral after emotionally expressing frustration over the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi, a development many have hailed as a sign of economic recovery.

In a video circulating on social media, the woman shared her displeasure, explaining that the rising value of the cedi is negatively affecting her livelihood, as she depends heavily on remittances from family members abroad.

The Ghanaian cedi has recently experienced some positive changes, appreciating against the US dollar. As of the time of filing this report, the value of the cedis stood at GHc12.39 per dollar as against the GHc16, which was recorded during the election period.

While the cedi’s recent gains have been widely welcomed by policymakers and market watchers especially for their potential to reduce inflation and lower the cost of imports, it has emerged that some Ghanaians, like the young woman mentioned above, are unhappy about the move.

She stated that she hoped the government would fix the economy and not focus on bringing the value of the dollar against the cedi down.

